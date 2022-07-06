Mississippi River readings logged at 7 a.m. by U.S. Geological Survey at Red Wing. Flood stage is 14 feet.
June 1: 9.41 feet
June 2: 9.19 feet
June 3: 8.91 feet
June 4: 8.73 feet
June 5: 8.55 feet
June 6: 8.47 feet
June 7: 8.28 feet
June 8: 8.08 feet
June 9: 7.89 feet
June 10: 7.62 feet
June 11: 7.35 feet
June 12: 7.13 feet
June 13: 6.88 feet
June 14: 6.71 feet
June 15: 6.62 feet
June 16: 6.53 feet
June 17: 6.34 feet
June 18: 6.28 feet
June 19: 6.18 feet
June 20: 6.07 feet
June 21: 5.87 feet
June 22: 5.61 feet
June 23: 5.42 feet
June 24: 5.12 feet
June 25: 4.87 feet
June 26: 4.88 feet
June 27: 4.80 feet
June 28: 4.98 feet
June 29: 5.15 feet
June 30: 5.25 feet
