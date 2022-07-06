The Mississippi River at Red Wing. File photo

Mississippi River readings logged at 7 a.m. by U.S. Geological Survey at Red Wing. Flood stage is 14 feet.   

June 1: 9.41 feet

June 2: 9.19 feet

June 3: 8.91 feet

June 4: 8.73 feet

June 5: 8.55 feet

June 6: 8.47 feet

June 7: 8.28 feet

June 8: 8.08 feet

June 9: 7.89 feet

June 10: 7.62 feet

June 11: 7.35 feet

June 12: 7.13 feet

June 13: 6.88 feet

June 14: 6.71 feet

June 15: 6.62 feet

June 16: 6.53 feet

June 17: 6.34 feet

June 18: 6.28 feet

June 19: 6.18 feet

June 20: 6.07 feet

June 21: 5.87 feet 

June 22: 5.61 feet

June 23: 5.42 feet

June 24: 5.12 feet

June 25: 4.87 feet

June 26: 4.88 feet

June 27: 4.80 feet

June 28: 4.98 feet

June 29: 5.15 feet

June 30: 5.25 feet

