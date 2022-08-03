Mississippi River readings logged at 7 a.m. by U.S. Geological Survey at Red Wing. Flood stage is 14 feet.
July 1: 5.25 feet
July 2: 4.96 feet
July 3: 4.73 feet
July 4: 4.69 feet
July 5: 4.45 feet
July 6: 4.36 feet
July 7: 4.15 feet
July 8: 4.06 feet
July 9: 3.96 feet
July 10: 3.94 feet
July 11: 4.20 feet
July 12: 4.12 feet
July 13: 4.24 feet
July 14: 4.11 feet
July 15: 4.15 feet
July 16: 4.04 feet
July 17: 3.83 feet
July 18: 3.75 feet
July 19: 3.64 feet
July 20: 3.36 feet
July 21: 3.28 feet
July 22: 3.12 feet
July 23: 2.94 feet
July 24: 2.84 feet
July 25: 2.89 feet
July 26: 2.84 feet
July 27: 2.84 feet
July 28: 2.66 feet
July 29: 2.63 feet
July 30: 2.69 feet
July 31: 2.67 feet
