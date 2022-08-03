Mississippi River
File photo

Mississippi River readings logged at 7 a.m. by U.S. Geological Survey at Red Wing. Flood stage is 14 feet.

July 1: 5.25 feet

July 2: 4.96 feet

July 3: 4.73 feet

July 4: 4.69 feet

July 5: 4.45 feet

July 6: 4.36 feet

July 7: 4.15 feet

July 8: 4.06 feet

July 9: 3.96 feet

July 10: 3.94 feet

July 11: 4.20 feet

July 12: 4.12 feet

July 13: 4.24 feet

July 14: 4.11 feet

July 15: 4.15 feet

July 16: 4.04 feet

July 17: 3.83 feet

July 18: 3.75 feet

July 19: 3.64 feet

July 20: 3.36 feet

July 21: 3.28 feet

July 22: 3.12 feet

July 23: 2.94 feet

July 24: 2.84 feet

July 25: 2.89 feet

July 26: 2.84 feet

July 27: 2.84 feet

July 28: 2.66 feet

July 29: 2.63 feet

July 30: 2.69 feet

July 31: 2.67 feet

