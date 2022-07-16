Calendar stock image
Monday, July 18

Red Wing School Board workshop, 5 p.m., J Pod of Red Wing High School.

Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., J Pod of Red Wing High School.

Goodhue County Planning Advisory, 6 p.m., Government Center. 

Tuesday, July 19

Goodhue County Board closed session, 8 a.m., Government Center. 

Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center.

Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 10 a.m., Government Center. 

Sheldon Theatre Board, 5:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. 

Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Goodhue County Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., Government Center. 

Red Wing Youth Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. 

Monday, July 25

Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. 

Tuesday, July 26

Red Wing Sustainability Commission, 5:30 p.m.

