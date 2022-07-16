Monday, July 18
Red Wing School Board workshop, 5 p.m., J Pod of Red Wing High School.
Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., J Pod of Red Wing High School.
Goodhue County Planning Advisory, 6 p.m., Government Center.
Tuesday, July 19
Goodhue County Board closed session, 8 a.m., Government Center.
Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center.
Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 10 a.m., Government Center.
Sheldon Theatre Board, 5:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Goodhue County Board of Adjustment, 5 p.m., Government Center.
Red Wing Youth Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Monday, July 25
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Tuesday, July 26
Red Wing Sustainability Commission, 5:30 p.m.
