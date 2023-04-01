This month Julia B. Nelson was inducted into the Red Wing Women’s Hall of Fame.
Her plaque in the Hall of Fame will be a permanent reminder of her contributions to Red Wing. The home where she lived was demolished in 2004 to build a parking lot.
She lived on the corner of Fifth and Plum Streets. Her home was where the Salvation Army parking lot is today.
History was present within those walls, she lived there for many years. She eventually turned it into a boarding house while she traveled.
It stood in Red Wing for decades, it was once registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It was registered in 1979, and then it was torn down in 2004,” Goodhue County Historical Society archivist Liz Schmidt said.
It is no longer marked or acknowledged in any way.
While Nelson lived in Red Wing, she was an activist and teacher. She was the first person in Goodhue County to receive a first-grade teaching certification.
Nelson became a widow at age 26. Her livelihood was upended after her son and husband both died in the same year.
“Her son got sick and then her husband got sick, and they both died,” Schmidt said. “After that there was this grief that surely overwhelmed her and then she decided that she wasn’t going to wallow anymore.”
This tragedy pushed Nelson to rededicate her life and become an activist, she paved the way for many women today.
“She became a teacher and moved to Texas to teach formerly enslaved children how to read and write,” Schmidt said. “She moved back home to Red Wing around 1874 and became involved with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.”
She became involved at the state level as a leader because of her early involvement here in Red Wing.
“People who were temperance advocates at the time were more anti-alcoholism in a way if you want to look at it from a different angle,” Schmidt said.
Nelson was passionate about many issues that society faced at the time.
It seemed that her main mission was to encourage people to be better versions of themselves and advocate for a healthier society.
“She was a trifecta of activism – she was an abolitionist, a suffragist and also a temperance advocate. She was a homeowner, an entrepreneur, a politician and a speaker,” Schmidt said.
Her influence was strong in Red Wing. She was well known in the community.
Nelson had a close relationship with Jeremiah Patterson, a Black man who lived in Red Wing.
“In the meantime, she formed a close friendship with the Pattersons,” Schmidt said.
In 1897 she and Patterson were partners in a business they opened called the Equal Rights Meat Market.
It was also located at the corner of Fifth and Plum Streets, likely next to her home.
The business closed after just one year.
“It was only around for about a year, which sort of makes sense for it in the time period,” Schmidt said. “Nelson and Patterson took an interesting stand when they decided to open the meat market. Interracial partners and calling it ‘Equal Rights’ during that time was very uncommon.”
Nelson was constantly busy. She filled her days with public speaking and traveling to educate others.
She died while traveling in 1914. She was speaking to audiences about women’s suffrage.
Following her death, Nelson’s will caused commotion in Red Wing. She left most of her estate to her surrogate son, a Black man, William H. Richards.
“He lived with her, and they were very close. When she died, she left almost her entire estate to him,” Schmidt said.
Many people in the city at that time stopped speaking highly of Nelson and all she had achieved.
She was ahead of her time, advocating for equality in a time that it was not celebrated.
In her lifetime, many of the movements she advocated for failed to come to fruition until years after her death.
Nelson never cast a ballot in an election. It wasn’t until 1920 that women got the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
“Because she died in 1914, she didn’t get to see suffrage or prohibition pass. How would these women feel now when they found out we can vote, that was not something she couldn’t do at all in her lifetime,” Schmidt said.
Nelson called Red Wing her home from the time her family moved here when she was 15 to the day she died.
Nelson left behind a legacy, but there is nothing marking where she once lived.
After the home was demolished in the early 2000s to make room for business, there was no placement of a plaque or acknowledgment of what was once there.
When the previous owners of the home applied to have the home demolished, they promised a plaque would be placed there in her memory.
“The property owner intends to demolish the home known as the Julia B. Nelson house … Obviously the demolition of the house and construction of a new parking lot will have a major impact on the historic resource,” it said in their application.
“The property owners will take measures to minimize the adverse impacts by installing a new historic plaque that will interpret the life and times of Ms.Nelson, and provide a historic educational resource.”
That never happened. Schmidt wants to change that. She hopes a nonprofit in the community – or the Red Wing Historical Commission – will take up the cause and tell future generations of the history that happened on the corner of Plum and Fifth streets.
