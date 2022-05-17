Goodhue County Emergency Management Director Joshua Hanson announced his candidacy for Goodhue County Sheriff on Tuesday, May 17.
Hanson stated in a press release, "As your sheriff, I will bring a proper standard of excellence back to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office. I know what defines a solid, well-trained, well-educated law enforcement effort to serve and protect your family and our community. I know what leadership is and how it should be applied – starting at the top.”
Hanson is a lifelong Goodhue County resident, residing in Red Wing with his wife and two daughters. He is a veteran and experienced law enforcement officer. During his military career, Hanson served in the United States Army and later in the Minnesota Army National Guard, which included multiple deployments. Hanson has a combined 18 years in law enforcement working for the city of Goodhue, the city of Kenyon and currently for the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department.
“I will bring a balanced, effective and community-focused law enforcement effort back to Goodhue County," said Hanson in the press release. "I will do this through leadership and vision. I will start with common sense in a manner that ensures public trust.”
Hanson added, "Leadership starts at the top. Our current leadership has failed our deputies and our community. We have seen our Adult Detention Center crumble with overworked and underpaid staff leaving on a massive basis. Our investigations division was cut to the bare minimum and made ineffective. Our dispatch division fights through each shift, short staffed and tasked with an overwhelming workload. Our patrol division’s initiative is dead due to unclear policy and lack of trust in leadership. Voluntary budget cuts have come at a cost by reducing training for staff and failure to implement mental health support. At the same time, we see our current leadership accepting never before seen salary increases.
“For these reasons and more, I have decided to seek change, and that change starts with my intent to seek the office of the Goodhue County Sheriff. I am asking for your support this November.”
Good luck, Josh! I know you will make an excellent sheriff.
