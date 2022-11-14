Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly appointed Jonathan Huneke as chief deputy on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Kelly stated in a press release, "Chief Deputy Huneke began his career with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in 1999. Since then he has held the positions of detention deputy, patrol deputy, school resource officer, interim chief deputy and investigator prior to this appointment. His longest held position has been with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office investigation division for the past 15 years. As an investigator he was assigned to the South East Minnesota Violent Crimes Team for 15 years and was the North Section Leader for 10 of those years. Through his work on the SEVCET he has been the case lead on numerous high-profile drug arrests and has assisted Law Enforcement throughout SE Minnesota with narcotics and violent crime investigations."
Huneke is replacing Jeremy Lerfald as chief deputy. According to Kelly's release, Lerfald resigned to return to the city of Lakeville's police department. Lerfald served as chief deputy in Goodhue County for four years.
Following his appointment chief deputy Huneke stated, “I’m excited for the opportunity given to me and look forward to working with Sheriff Kelly.”
