Joel Rustad will fill the vacant Goodhue County veteran service officer position for the next four years. He has been acting as the assistant officer since October 2020.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Rustad about his career, the new position and more.
What is your background?
From 1999 to 2020 I was a middle/high school physical education and health teacher at Cannon Falls Schools. I also coached multiple sports and drivers ed. I am also involved in the Cannon Falls Lions Club and a member of the Cannon Falls VFW.
My military background includes serving in the United States Army Reserve (1999-2007) and the Minnesota Army National Guard (2013-2015) with a deployment to Kuwait/ Iraq during 2003-2004.
How will your previous experience apply to your new role?
All of my previous positions required me to have excellent people and communication skills. They also required me to be a strong and competent leader, a good decision maker and have the ability to make adjustments when needed.
What do you hope to accomplish for Goodhue?
I hope to provide the veterans of Goodhue County and their families a welcoming Veterans Service Office where their needs will be addressed and respected.
What are your professional goals?
My goals are to make more veterans aware that we are here to assist them with their needs. I also want to continue to become more knowledgeable in all aspects of the position, and to provide the veterans of Goodhue County with the representation that they deserve.
What have you learned during your time as the assistant officer?
It has helped me to see the day-to-day needs of the veterans of our county. It has also allowed me to gain the technical knowledge needed through training and conferences. I have also had the opportunity to form relationships with many veterans in the area. I have had the privilege to work with many great people at the Goodhue County Government Center who have been very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.