Why do you work at HOPE Coalition and when did you become interested?

I began to volunteer with my church helping people with transitional housing. I did that for two years and when I saw a position open up at HOPE for the same thing, I jumped at the chance.

It is so rewarding to help people and see their lives get better.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

Making a difference in someone’s life by helping them achieve something they can’t get on their own is amazing. They are so grateful and the relief on their face is so evident.

Being in a crisis is so hard when you don’t know what to do. I love being able to help with that.

What do you want people to know?

HOPE is able to help so many people who are in crisis and it really does make a difference. Our clients don’t have a safety net, they don’t have any place else to turn. That’s why I say, it so clearly shows the relief they feel, when they do find help. HOPE is run by such compassionate people and it really is very meaningful work.

Get to know Joann Name: Joann McNamara

What should people know if they are interested?

We do have positions open. I hope people do apply. We have a supportive team, meaningful work and very grateful clients.

Information about open positions and the job application are online at HOPE’s website. www.hope-coalition.org