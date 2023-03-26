The library in Red Wing is at the heart of the city, it is a destination for community building and learning.
Library Director Jessica McGee made that part of her mission when she started almost 10 years ago.
McGee moved here from North Carolina, she wanted to find a library director position and Red Wing checked all of her boxes.
“I was looking for a director’s position and I was looking for a place that had everything that I wanted,” she said.
“Red Wing has the parks, a great community and good schools and we decided this would be a good place and we made the move,” she continued.
McGee is now on to the next adventure.
She is moving to Germany and will continue to work in a library.
Throughout her time here in Red Wing she has cultivated friendships and has seen the library grow.
“When I started in July the children’s librarian Megan Seeland had started in May and we had some early talks about the library,” McGee said.
“She came up with the idea of wanting to turn the library from a stop into a destination and that was a really big thing that pushed how we decided to change services and the look of the library” she continued.
McGee says that over the past decade the library has done that and the culture has shifted inside the library.
There are events and activities that bring people into the library and allow them to stay, rather than just stop by.
When COVID-19 hit she was worried that would change how people use the library once things opened again.
“We were worried with COVID because we were completely shut down other than offering curbside services and slowly reopening with shorter hours or appointments,” McGee said.
They were worried they would have to start back at square one in bringing people back into the library.
“We thought we would have to do a huge push all over again, we had done that for years and had seen a great growth in the use of the library,” she said. “Thankfully everybody came back and we had a resurgence.”
McGee has had a history in working in libraries.
Her very first job in a library was during her undergraduate years of college.
“When I graduated with my bachelor’s degree to go into teaching I had worked all four years at the university library and my dad told me on my graduation, ‘you need to go to library school’ and I said no at the time and it turned out my dad was right,” she said.
That first job in her university library sparked a long lasting interest for McGee.
“Working there made me realize that this was something I might want to do. I started by working the service desk and by the time I was a junior they made me a manager,” she said. “I probably should have listened to my dad and gone immediately into library school.”
In 2006 she worked at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).
A similar opportunity has presented itself and that is why she is making the move across the world.
“I was a librarian at SHAPE in Mons, Belgium in 2006, so I worked for the military as a librarian on a base and an opportunity came up to do something similar with the U.S. Army in Germany,” she said.
She will be in Germany in less than two weeks.
McGee is looking forward to this new adventure with her daughter.
“This is the perfect time for us to go, my daughter is 13, so it gives us five years of exploring Europe before she goes off to college,” McGee said.
There are so many fond memories from her time here in Red Wing that McGee holds close to her heart.
She has been surrounded by an amazing staff and has enjoyed working closely with other city department heads.
“The people I work with are like my extended family, I have an amazing staff here at the library, I’m going to miss them so much,” she said.
“I have loved working with Kay (Kuhlmann) and the other departments. Kay is so supportive of all of her department heads and I’m lucky to have had her as a role model for the last ten years, she is such an intelligent and strong woman,” she continued.
She has enjoyed watching her daughter grow up in the library.
“She knows all the staff and they all know her,” she said.
“She used to come in and dust the shelves and she helped put books away from the book drop. This has been a big part of her life, especially when she was younger she would come in more often,” she continued.
As she heads off on this new adventure she hopes to continue to bring the library experience to her and her daughter’s life.
Wherever McGee goes, she knows she’ll likely end up in a library.
She said, “I love being in the library, there is a certain culture in a library and it’s one that appeals to me.”
