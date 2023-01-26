Jennifer Lynn Matter entered a guilty plea to second degree intentional murder in relation to the death of her newborn child.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 50-year-old Matter of Red Wing, appeared in the Goodhue County District Court to enter her plea. The death of her newborn child occurred in December 2003.
According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the agreement provides for a maximum sentence of 326 months in prison.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordered to conduct a pre-sentence investigation and a contested sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 28. Release conditions will remain as previously ordered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.