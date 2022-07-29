For the upcoming Red Wing City Council election, Jason Snyder is running for the 3rd Ward on the basis of giving the power back to the people.
Snyder is from Kellnersville, Wisconsin, south of Green Bay, he moved to Red Wing in 2013. Before moving here he worked for the Kewaunee Power Station, when that shut down he moved to Red Wing to work for the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant.
He went through trade school and took that route to get to where he is today.
“I went through a 10,000-hour tool and die trade, and I also have my Series 6 and 63 license for stock trading and then I have four years of schooling for my licenses for reactor operator and senior reactor operator,” he said.
Currently Snyder is a senior reactor operator at Prairie island and a tool and die maker by trade.
“My job entails a lot of detail-oriented stuff. There are a lot of rules to be aware of and follow,” he said.
This is his first time running for public office and is planning to use his leadership experience if elected to the council.
“I am a supervisor at Prairie Island, and I have been for nine years and that gives me some leadership experience that I will use,” he said.
Snyder wants to bring the people’s priorities back into the City Council as the main driver for making change.
“I think the community needs a City Council that listens to the community and does what the citizens want. That is what a city council is and any government position is, they are servants to the people and we need to return the power back to the people,” he said.
After the primary elections, Snyder plans to campaign by canvassing his neighborhood.
“I am knocking on doors, and I set up a Facebook page, and I will be putting my signs out after the primaries,” he said.
“My main form of campaigning will really be going door to door and asking people what they like about Red Wing and what they would like to see change, rather than telling them what I want to do. It isn’t about what I want, it is about what the people want,” he continued.
Snyder is preparing for the position on council by looking over the city charter and learning more about the history of Red Wing’s government and politics.
“I’m really getting to know the history of past politics in Red Wing, and I’m learning about the charter, what it says and what are the rules of the city government to get a good foundation for the position if I’m elected,” he said.
His style of leadership on the council will be that he will listen to the needs of the community to make decisions and changes in the city.
“My style of leadership will be to listen to the people, they will have the say in what I do and what I do not do and I will make myself accessible to the public,” he said.
“I set up a personal phone that I set up specifically for the City Council so people will be able to reach me at any time. That is the only way to be a city council member effectively is to be readily accessible to all individuals,” he continued.
Being open to the public is a way for Snyder to be able to listen effectively to the community and allow for more engagement from citizens.
“People will call the City Council if they feel that their words and needs are being heard and met. There is a difference between just listening and taking action on what their needs are,” he said.
He emphasizes that if he is elected he will be following the law as written.
“I really want to stress that if elected I will follow the law as written. That means the U.S. Constitution, the state Constitution and the city charter,” he said.
