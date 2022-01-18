The Goodhue County Board met Jan.18 to discuss sex trafficking awareness month, culvert construction and more.
Here is what you need to know.
Sex trafficking proclamation
The Goodhue County Safe Harbor Protocol Team has proclaimed January as Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Awareness Month.
“This is really important . . .this is a serious societal issue,” Commissioner Paul Drotos said.
According to the team, the proclamation commemorates Minnesotans, “who have been victims of sex trafficking, as well as those who have dedicated their lives and their time serving victims of sex trafficking and exploitation in Goodhue County and in the state.”
The protocol team was formed in 2018 and current members comprise of HOPE Coalition, Red Wing Police Department, Lake City Police Department, Goodhue County Health & Human Services, Minnesota Department of Corrections, Goodhue County Court Services, Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing, Common Ground Outpatient Treatment Center, Goodhue County Attorney’s Office, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Youth Outreach, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services and the Southeast Minnesota Safe Harbor Regional Navigator.
Box culvert construction
Two box culverts in Wanamingo and Kenyon Township will be replaced in the spring by Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking for $398,029.40.
Board members approved Fitzgerald as the lowest bidder and any change orders must not exceed 10% of the approved bid.
Bituminous paving contract
Rochester Sand & Gravel has been awarded the 2022 bituminous paving contract with the lowest bid of $7,107,286.40.
The contract includes repaving 16.4 miles of county road, the recycling center parking lot, Lake Byllesby AIS lanes, a bridge deck for Kenyon Township, and mill and overlay work for Red Wing.
