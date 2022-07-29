After years of community involvement, Janie Farrar is running for the Red Wing City Council at-large seat.
Farrar has lived in Red Wing with her family since 2006. She moved here with her husband from the Burnsville-Eagan area. She has always lived in Minnesota and grew up in the suburbs around the Twin Cities.
She has been involved in local volunteer efforts and local organizations.
Farrar served on the school board in Red Wing for eight years and was board chair for three of those years. Doing so gave her experience that she plans to use if elected to the council.
“When my kids got to the school age, I ran for school board. I see that as something that is building on good experience and at that time I was also very involved at the YMCA as well,” she said.
Before she and her husband moved to Red Wing, she was involved with the YWCA and YMCA in the Twin Cities as well.
Aside from her work with the school board and YMCA, she served on the Goodhue County Park Board for six years.
Farrar graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in political science and public relations. She completed the Humphrey Fellowship at the University of Minnesota for public policy.
“I was a Humphrey fellow in 2000. I was really proud of that because it is all about bringing people together and building communities with people from different backgrounds and we all worked together, ” she said.
Farrar has been a stay at home mom while being involved in the community. “I’ve been a stay-at-home mom with four kids and have been that community volunteer that is super involved, and I see that as much of a job as any,” she said.
“I worked in politics before having kids, in health care. I worked with congressmen and the VA hospitals,” she continued.
In preparation for the election, Farrar has been door canvassing and listening to the local residents. She has some experience with campaigning since she has run for local office before.
“I’ve been out door-knocking a few times a week, pretty much whenever I can, I think the face to face conversations with people are most important. They can ask me questions and I can ask their concerns. I also have a website that I make sure is up to date so people have a spot to go to,” she said.
She plans to use her experiences in leadership and politics if elected to work more on bringing in respectful leadership.
“I think right now we just have a lot of divisiveness and respectful leadership is something that I want to work on especially here in our city and really the broader state and nation need to get better at this as well,” she said.
Farrar is prepared for the position if elected, by using her prior knowledge and her experience in other forms of local government she plans to have respectful discussions with council members to get things done.
“I’m used to working with people that don’t always agree with me and I have been trained through leadership training where we work on strategies to be able to listen. I have that experience and I feel that I have been very fair and respectful in those situations,” she said.
Going into the election she is prioritizing tax relief, community development and respectful leadership.
“I think in Red Wing right now it is making sure that we are working on priorities that the majority of the citizens want and I do think Red Wing is looking for a little bit of change. We want to make sure we are being a place that is attractive and vibrant,” she said.
