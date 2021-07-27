After much debate and public outcry, the Red Wing School Board voted 5-2 Monday, July, 202, to change the previously announced school day times. High school students will now start their day after the elementary pupils do.
The official school day times are:
Elementary schools: 7:50 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
Red Wing High School: 8:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Most board members agreed that high school students should start later to better accommodate the community’s needs as a whole.
Board member Jennifer Tift addressed how upset parents were last week when the administrative team announced times that essentially were the reverse of those approved Monday night.
She said she understood. She explained that community members, students and parents should have been asked how they felt before any changes were made.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson said that the previous 2021-2022 start times -- elementary starting first -- were decided on, in part, to minimize the loss of instructional time by high school student athletes.
“No Bus Zones” will continue to be lowered for K-6 to one mile instead of two.
The board discussed the two-tier busing system and how it affects school day lengths and the gap between elementary and high school hours. Anderson said changing to a one-tiered system after having already signed busing contracts would be nearly impossible for this year. However, he will be looking into if First Student can add a few more buses to make this year easier.
School day times are subject to change only by a few minutes if buses can be added.
