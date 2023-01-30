Irish Setter boots is now honoring the working towns that drive its home state of Minnesota forward.
The brand, based in Red Wing and born out of the Red Wing Shoe Company, has been constructing go-all-day, purpose-built boots for work, hunting and casual wear for over seven decades.
Proud of its Minnesota heritage and the one unifying belief most Minnesotans share: You don't stop until the job is done; the Irish Setter brand has begun naming their boots after hardworking Minnesota towns that inspire them.
“We've been to these towns, and some of us grew up in these towns,” said Charley Bryant, product director for Irish Setter. “This is our little way of honoring the hard-working folks who live in our home state."
"The Ashby boot was one of our earliest boots," said Bryant at Irish Setter Boots. "We were inspired by the strong manufacturing industry in Ashby, and the hardworking community they have there."
A small but mighty town of 469, Ashby's manufacturing industry accounts for almost 19% of employment for the town. Beyond the workday, residents take advantage of the bountiful wildlife by waterfowl hunting at Lake Christina or fishing at Pelican Lake.
The Ely boot was inspired by the independent, rugged, outdoorsy people of northern Minnesota who love to hike, canoe, fish and hunt in the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Area and Superior National Forest.
"One thing that I can say is that residents are fiercely independent people and they're very rugged," said Eva Sebesta, executive director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce. "The core of our community is that grit…that willing-to-work hard kind of attitude."
The Hopkins boot gives a nod to the town’s change and growth from its agricultural past to that of a diverse metropolitan suburb. Hopkins, which used to boast expansive raspberry fields and was the world headquarters of a large agricultural equipment manufacturer from 1929 until the early 1960s, is now a diverse, thriving metropolitan suburb with trendy shops, breweries and more.
"In the making of the Hopkins boot, we were inspired by the combination of Hopkins' agricultural past, and their present-day metropolitan nature," said Bryant at Irish Setter. "We admire that this is a town that has gone through so much change and growth, but still has so much respect for its past."
To honor the town’s thriving agribusiness and food processing industries as well as its deer and pheasant hunting traditions, the Marshall boot was created.
"Around these parts, there aren't too many people sitting on the sidelines when it comes to working," said Brad Gruhot, director of the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce. "Everybody's out working hard and putting in long hours because there's a lot to get done."
Today, no matter where outdoor enthusiasts work or hunt, they can do it all day, rain or shine, heat or snow, in Irish Setter boots.
Irish Setter work, hunt and casual boots are available for purchase online, at specialty retailers and at Red Wing Shoe stores.
