The Goodhue County Board met Tuesday to discuss an invasive species found in Lake Byllesby, Goodhue County Ditch 1 repairs and a resource officer for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa School District.
Here is what you need to know:
Invasive species in Lake Byllesby
The Lake Byllesby Improvement Association found the invasive curly leaf pondweed in the Byllesby reservoir, mostly on the Goodhue County side. The board approved up to $3,000 from the Aquatic Invasive Species Committee’s budget to be used to remove the weed.
The AIS Committee will start the chemical treatment removal on Byllesby by June 1, 2021.
County Ditch 1 repairs
The main channel and branches A, C and D of the Goodhue County Ditch 1 were previously approved by the board to be repaired.
The main channel will be a separate construction project in 2021 and the board has decided on DeCook Drainage Inc. to make the repairs for the bid of $163,974.
The board has given Lisa M. Hanni, representative of the Goodhue drainage authority, and Chris Otterness of Houston Engineering Inc to approve changes to the bid contract up to 10% of the estimated cost.
A preliminary hearing has also been scheduled for 9 a.m. June 15, 2021, to discuss the improvements for the Lateral B area of the ditch.
Resource officer for Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools
The board approved the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office to hire an additional patrol deputy so a resource officer can be placed in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Superintendent Michael Harvey requested a resource officer to help with different areas of need.
