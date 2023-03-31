Slowly, but surely, invasive carp are making their way up the Mississippi River. It won’t be long before we begin to see the species in larger numbers reach Lake Pepin.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance is hoping to see mitigation before that happens to protect the river and its tributaries.
The invasive species has taken over parts of the lower Mississippi and have had an impact on economies of river towns.
“When we say invasive carp, we are specifically talking about four species that came here from Asia,” said Colleen O’Connor Toberman from Friends of the Mississippi .
The species of invasive carp were brought to the United States in the 1970s.
“They were brought here with an envisioned goal. Because they are voracious eaters, they were brought here to clean water treatment ponds,” Toberman said.
The carp escaped the treatment ponds and have been gradually making their way up the Mississippi River. They have been found in certain areas throughout Minnesota.
It is hard to say how big the problem is in Minnesota right now.
“That gives us no choice to believe it is pretty significant. The DNR just reported last week that they had the largest ever recorded catch of silver carp further upstream than ever in Pool 6,” Toberman said.
The spread of the invasive fish could have an impact on the tourism that the river brings to small river towns.
“Silver carp jump, they weigh 40 pounds, and when they are startled they jump up to 10 feet,” Toberman said.
This would affect the attractive fishing recreation that is enjoyed along the river.
“They reduce all other water based forms of recreation and this would affect waterfront tourism economies,” Toberman said.
Friends of the Mississippi have come up with a plan that would mitigate the inevitable spread into Lake Pepin and farther north.
A barrier or deterrent that is sometimes called a “disco wall” would be installed in Lock and Dam 5 near Winona.
The barrier is a light and bubble machine that is placed at the bottom of the lock chamber. The carp do not like the sounds that the barrier makes.
This would stop the carp from reaching Lake Pepin and towns farther north. This also would protect the St. Croix River and other tributaries.
“A deterrent system here would be more effective here than anywhere else, it is the only viable location in Minnesota's section of the Mississippi River,” Toberman said.
“Lock and Dam 5 not only protects Lake Pepin, but it also protects the entrance to the Minnesota and St. Croix Rivers and their watersheds,” she continued.
Right now there is no protection or mitigation in place for the St.Croix or Minnesota Rivers watersheds.
Friends of the Mississippi brought this proposal before the legislature.
They have a bill that would provide funding to the Minnesota DNR to install the carp deterrent system.
“We hope that they make this investment. We took this to the legislature and asked them to fund the carp barrier project,” Toberman said.
“The House, which never gave our bill a hearing, has proposed no funding for action against invasive carp in Minnesota. The Senate proposed $620,000 in one time money, which is 1/18 of what we asked for,” she continued.
They remain hopeful that this will change before the legislature adjourns.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance is calling for action from the surrounding communities that enjoy and benefit from the Mississippi River.
Part of their mission is to protect and preserve the ecosystems in the river and this issue aligns with that.
“Invasive carp species are really voracious eaters, and they outcompete native fish in our ecosystems here. Once they are adult size, they don’t really have any predators in our waterways,” Toberman said.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance and Friends of the Mississippi is encouraging community members to call their legislators and tell their neighbors about this issue.
They are hoping for a deterrent system to be installed before it is too late.
