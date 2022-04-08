I’m Melissa Thorud, a new reporter for the Republican Eagle. I am excited to learn and become a part of the Red Wing community. I will be reporting on local government, community events and businesses here in Red Wing.
I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls last May with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science. At UW-River Falls I was involved with the campus newspaper, the Student Voice, during my four years at the university, and I was the editor for my last two years.
The Student Voice is what made the difference for me in learning why local news is so important and is where I grew to love reporting and getting to know people in my community.
My passion for storytelling and local journalism developed during my time at UW-River Falls, and I received hands-on experience reporting in my community. When the pandemic began I dove into my role and realized how local news is a big part – and a vital part – of our everyday lives.
I won an award from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association collegiate newspaper competition for breaking news reporting during the beginning of the pandemic. After that achievement, I knew I wanted to continue bringing important information to my community.
I always have had a love for journalism and local news. For as long as I can remember, I saw myself working in this industry. It feels rewarding to do what I do.
I grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and graduated from Mahtomedi High School where I was involved in my high school’s dance line and danced competitively with a local studio for 16 years. Aside from dancing, I was involved in a few student organizations.
I love being outdoors, I frequently go camping and hiking with my family, and I enjoy going backpacking each summer on Minnesota’s Superior Hiking Trail. This summer I hope to explore new places and more fun trails to hike. I am excited to check out all of the trails around Red Wing.
I currently live in Woodbury and enjoy exploring the Twin Cities on the weekends with family and friends. Outside of my time reporting in Red Wing, I enjoy a good cup of coffee, reading a good book, going for walks and hikes and taking weekend road trips.
I work a part-time job at Lululemon in Woodbury. I like to keep busy and stay moving.
I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the Red Wing community and getting to know the people that make it such a special place.
