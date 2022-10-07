House of Representatives
Pam Altendorf
Address: 17130 315th Street, Red Wing MN 55066
Email: Pam.Altendorf@gmail.com
Age: 49
Family: Kevin – husband; Amber, Nathan, Bella, John, Aliza, and Kade – children
Occupation: Senior vice president sales leader with Norwex
Political Experience: New to office
1. What strengths can you bring to the Minnesota House of Representatives in representing District 20A?
I am passionate about serving others which is one reason that brings me to this race. I have a diverse background of many life experiences that uniquely qualifies me for this position. We are small business owners and rental property owners. In addition to prioritizing, staying-at-home to raise our five children, I have built a large direct sales business with Norwex. I am a senior vice president with 15,000 team members spread across the United States and Canada. I have worked hard my entire life and this work ethic will show up every day at our state capitol in St. Paul.
2. What are your top three priorities or issues you’re focused on going into this election?
My slogan is “less government, more freedom.” Government has grown too big and is not sustainable. My top priority would be to reduce our bloated, unsustainable government. One way this can be done is by eliminating omnibus bills where legislators pile everything into one bill. I would responsibly govern and look for common sense solutions, reducing fraud/waste and keep spending within our means. My other two top priorities are implementing real tax reform, eliminating the Social Security tax on senior citizens, and focusing on strategies of reducing crime and making Minnesota safe to live.
3. Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Why or why not?
Walz has unnecessarily deceived voters into thinking abortion is on the ballot. It is not. The only way abortion laws will change in Minnesota, is if in another year it was added to the ballot as a Constitutional Amendment and “the people” would vote “yes” or “no.” Personally, I faithfully believe that life in the womb is a unique and precious life worth protecting. As a mother of five, I am pro-life and would love to see our culture of valuing a baby’s life, be the same as that of which we value an unborn bald eagle’s life by law.
4. How should the state legislature improve education in Minnesota?
We are having a crisis with great teachers leaving the occupation, student behavior problems, out-of-touch teacher unions and parents not being involved. I understand people are often scared of change; however, the proficiency levels in this district are at all-time lows. We need to elect strong leaders who are willing to explore new options and actively look for real solutions. Continuing to throw tax dollars at schools while results are not improving is a lose-lose scenario for our schools, parents, teachers, and children. Therefore, I support tax dollars following students as was passed in both Arizona and Florida.
5. Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
When someone votes for me, they are voting for their freedom and for their children; they are voting for lower taxes; they are voting for accountability, transparency and less government. I value and respect all people and want what is best for everyone. I believe in the American dream. I grew up on a farm and took that work ethic and worked hard building a large and successful business. Once elected, I will take that same work ethic, creativity, common sense, and energy to St. Paul where I will faithfully, diligently, and fervently work for “the people” of this district.
Roger Kittelson
Address: 39744 Highway 58 Blvd. Goodhue, Minnesota 55027
Email: Kittelson20A@gmail.com
Age: 65
Family: Four adult children and five grandchildren
Education: Goodhue Public School 1975, University of Minnesota BS 1980 Ag Economics and MS 1988 Ag Economics and Statistics.
Occupations: Business owner – dairy ingredients marketing specialist, substitute teacher, school bus driver and cattle/grain farmer.
Political Experience: School board member for eight years and president for two years. Ad hoc school board member for two years with collective duties hiring a superintendent and two principals.
1. What strengths can you bring to the MN House of Representatives in representing District 20A?
Save money and make money plus relationship building: I have been in management positions with three families owned dairy manufacturing and marketing companies as a sales manager. These were small to medium sized family owned and operated businesses where all the middle managers worked together to grow these companies. Our jobs were to save and make money and financially grow these companies. I was very successful in my management positions which gave me valuable experience in finance, production, purchasing, international currency exchange, quality control, domestic and international transportation, warehousing, documentation, education, and cross-cultural business exchange.
2. What are the top three priorities for this election?
Education, health care, and Department of Human Services. I will support a fully funded half day preschool for all 4 year olds in Minnesota. This will save families money and make Minnesota money. Early learning programs will return $4 to $16 for every $1 invested. Second, Minnesota HealthCare “Trust Fund” Plan for all Minnesota residents. This plan will not be run by the State legislature or the Governor. Third, properly fund and support our community services like our police, fire, and EMS departments along with our Minnesota Department of Human Services.
3. Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Why or why not?
I support life. Why? I support the United States 14th amendment which guarantees all citizens “equal protection of the laws.” I believe men, women, and children have equal rights, with life being the most basic right. However, if the life of a mother is in danger then I would support the right of the family to save the mother’s life, in situations like a tubal pregnancy.
4. How should the state legislature improve education in Minnesota?
A fully funded half day 4-year-old preschool program for every child in Minnesota will improve education in Minnesota. Fact: A 4-year-preschool program will lower our costs by saving education by preparing a student to move through school more quickly and allow them to be educated at a higher level earlier in life. This will reduce human services costs, justice system costs, and increase tax revenues. This should have been in place over a decade ago.
5. Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
My goal is to save us tax dollars and improve our communities. A. The 4-year-old preschool program for every Minnesota 4-year-old child will save us tax dollars and increase our tax revenues over time. B. The Minnesota Health Care “Trust Fund” will reduce our health care costs for every Minnesota resident and it will lower our local and state tax dollars. C. If we properly fund our community services and change laws to improve our community services to protect our police, EMS personnel, group home workers and others the changes will save us tax funds over the long run and ensure our families are taken care of more safely.
Laurel Stinson
Address: P.O. Box 183 Lake City MN 55041
Email: admin@laurelstinson.com
Age: 43
Family: Daughter of Chuck and Cathy Stinson. Two siblings.
Education: BA theater and drama University of Wisconsin-Madison
Occupation: Nonprofit administration
Political Experience: Four years Red Wing City Council
1. What strengths can you bring to the Minnesota House of Representatives in representing District 20A?
I grew up on a farm in the district and have a deep understanding of the challenges facing our rural areas. I have a working class background and live in a working class neighborhood. I have worked with people with a wide variety of backgrounds and understand what people value and how to work with them to accomplish our common goals. My experience on the City Council has taught me how I can be most effective and efficient at bringing opportunity to the district. I listen more than I talk and I’m not here to put on a show.
2. What are your top three priorities or issues you’re focused on going into this election?
I want every person in District 20A to have the opportunity to thrive. That’s why my top priorities are affordable housing and child care, women’s rights and health care and supporting our public schools.
3. Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Why or why not?
Yes. Abortion is health care. People have told me about their own medical crisis and those of their family members, including conditions that rely on drugs for treatment that would be made illegal. Removing access to healthcare treatment options will result in cruel and unusual punishment for our friends and neighbors. Twenty percent of pregnancies end in a miscarriage. Criminalizing abortion would mean 20% of pregnant women would be one busybody away from being arrested and all the negative impacts, including loss of income and leaving other children without care. This would be a disaster for low-income people.
4. How should the state legislature improve education in Minnesota?
We can improve education by fully funding it. Fully funding special education, preschool, smaller class sizes, support staff positions, mental health support, arts education and updating rules for Public Charter Schools. Public schools are the base our economy is built on. Investments in our students are investments in our economy. Funding for public schools reduces the burden on property taxes and makes housing more affordable. A stronger economy makes for a stronger tax base to fund our infrastructure needs. As every business leader knows, we have to spend money to make money, and public education is where we should be spending.
5. Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
Other candidates believe in “less government, more freedom.” I believe that less government only means more freedom for the wealthy and powerful. Government should keep the playing field level and fair for everyone in our community to pursue their dreams. Without it, the wealthy have all the freedom to crush the rest of us under their diamond heeled boots. We need leaders who understand that government is for improving people’s lives. I will represent the residents of 20A by sowing the seeds of opportunity to improve their lives today, and into the future.
Minnesota Senate
Steve Drazkowski
Address: 1646 Cherry St E, Mazeppa, MN 55956
Email: steve@draz.com
Age: 57
Family: Married to Laura, one daughter and one granddaughter
Education: B.S. Agriculture, University of Wisconsin-River Falls; M.Ed. Ag Education, University of Minnesota
Occupation: Business owner (Baker Shoes, Winona)
Political Experience: Member, committee chair, and caucus leader, Minnesota House of Representatives
1. What strengths can you bring to the Minnesota Senate in representing District 20?
My legislative experience makes me ready to lead on important issues for our district on day one. I have strong relationships with House and Senate members from both parties and have experience working with members of each party in writing bi-partisan legislation and passing it into law. Having grown up on a family farm and working 14 years as an educator with the University of Minnesota Extension Service, I have a deep understanding of agriculture and have been on hundreds of farms in our very agricultural district. Lastly, I know the people of our district and share their values.
2. What are your top three priorities or issues you’re focused on going into this election?
First, we need to amend Chapter 12 of Minnesota Statutes and make certain that a future Minnesota governor never again abuses the people of our state the way that Tim Walz did. Second, Minnesota seniors and workers need tax cuts. With over $11 billion in tax over collection, it’s time to eliminate the tax on Social Security income. Minnesota workers need a substantial income tax cut. Third, we must ensure the integrity of our elections. It’s easier to cheat here than any other state. Photo ID and provisional ballots need to be adopted into Minnesota law.
3. Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Why or why not?
Science shows us that pregnancy yields a human life, not a mass of cells. Like a very strong and growing majority of Minnesotans, I believe there is a difference between abortions that are initiated as a form of birth control and those limited circumstances where they are used to protect the health of the mother. I believe that the constitutional right to life and the sovereignty of unborn women and men over their bodies, is fundamentally important. While my opponent wants to increase abortion, I believe that we need to endeavor to progressively make abortion more and more rare.
4. How should the state legislature improve education in Minnesota?
Gov. Walz and Minnesota’s teachers’ union executives decided to lock kids out of school. As a result, significant and permanent academic damage accrued to Minnesota kids. In Red Wing public schools, between 2018 and 2022, proficiency went from 59.5% to 42.7% in reading, 56.2% to 34.7% in math, and 53.2% to 32.0% in science. Parents and local schools need to be empowered. I will lead on educational freedom. Having state resources follow the student will create competition, make public, private, and home-based schools all stronger, and refocus education on the academic success where it belongs – on Minnesota kids.
5. Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
Voters have a clear choice. If they want their taxes cut, they will want to vote for me. If my opponent is elected, he and Democrats will not cut a penny in taxes but will instead plow our historic surplus into even bigger and more suffocating government. My record of going after massive frauds perpetrated upon the people of our state is unparalleled. The atrocious $250 million-plus “Feeding Our Future” fraud which was allowed and supervised by Tim Walz, will be one of my top oversight priorities. Finally, I support the police and will work to make crime illegal again.
Brad Drenckhahn
Address: 952 Larson Drive Zumbrota MN 55992
Email: braddrenckhahn@gmail.com
Age: 54
Family: Married to wife Stacy 35 years with three daughters.
School: Graduate Zumbrota High School, attended Gustavus Adolphus Mason.
Occupations: Own my own small limited liability corporation.
Political Experience: Zumbrota Park Board 2008 to 2010. President in 2010, Zumbrota City council 2011 to 2016. Mayor, city of Zumbrota 2017 to 2020.
1. What strengths can you bring to the Minnesota Senate in representing District 20?
I have a history of keeping taxes and debt low, of supporting cops and of working together to get things done. I brought money back to the people I represented by going to St. Paul and asking for it. We need more people who are willing to work together now more than ever.
2. What are your top three priorities or issues you’re focused on going into this election?
I’m focused on women’s rights, education and health care, especially as access to affordable health care could help small farms and small businesses.
3. Do you support an individual’s right to access abortion? Why or why not?
Yes. As the father of daughters, I fully support their rights to make decisions about their own bodies.
4. How should the state legislature improve education in Minnesota?
Public schools need our help. Now is not the time to divert funding away from them in the form of vouchers or in cutting early education opportunities. Kids involved in early education are less likely to repeat classes, more likely to graduate, and more likely to get a higher paying job when they do.
5. Why should someone vote for you instead of your opponent?
Republicans will say they’ll cut taxes. When I hear that, the mayor in me hears cutting services. No one likes the government wasting money. At its best it provides services like police, fire and ambulance that protect lives. Most towns around here run on thin financial margins and even departments that are run well find their costs increasing each year. Same with waste water plants and road improvements and vehicle replacements, let alone pools and libraries and parks. So, when they say cut taxes I wonder where we start. Anyone can argue that one thing is more important than another, but reducing income means making do with less.
