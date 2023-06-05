I'm Alyssa Malyon, a new reporting intern for the Republican Eagle.
This summer, I hope to familiarize myself with the local businesses and organizations– big and small– that are vital to the well-being and prosperity of this community.
The Red Wing community helped shape me into the student, journalist, musician and individual I am today.
My family planted roots in Red Wing, Minnesota in 2005, and have since fallen in love with the rolling bluffs, historic buildings and tight-knit community.
Last week, I completed my sophomore year at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where I'm pursuing a double major in journalism and psychology.
This school year, I dove head first into the world of reporting– interviewing professors and students, photographing events and telling important stories about the Bethel community. When I return to school in the fall, I will begin working as a staff reporter for the university’s student-led news source, The Clarion.
For the past two years, I have also had the opportunity to perform with the Bethel Choir on numerous regional, national and international tours.
Bethel Choir's status rose last May after receiving two gold medals at the Lorenzo De’ Medici International Choral Festival in Florence, Italy.
My love for music and writing can be traced back to my days as a student in the Red Wing Public Schools District, guided by gentle nudging and guidance from my teachers.
I was the kid who read “The Lord of the Rings” in second grade during ‘quiet reading time,’ who religiously doodled on every paper handout, who auditioned for every choir solo and tried nearly every sport at least once.
My interests and extracurriculars were all across the board in high school– theater, band, choir, speech, art, psychology, soccer, gymnastics and track and field– so I had difficulties narrowing down what I wanted to study in college.
My mind was all but made up when I took my first two journalism classes at Bethel. I discovered that having a wide range of interests allowed me to connect and relate with others on a deeper, more personal level.
In my eyes, communication is a beautiful way to discover and understand what makes each person unique.
I believe that every individual has a story to tell and a voice that deserves to be heard.
And I’m here to do just that.
