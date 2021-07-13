RED WING -- The city no longer has an interim police chief. On Monday the City Council unanimously voted to appoint Interim Chief Gordon Rohr to police chief.
Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann said on Monday, “I do feel like he's the right person right now to help us through this challenging time, and Gordon has a lot of experience. He's worked for the city for a long time, he's worked for another city. He has a great relationship internally in the department, and I think he is going to be a great leader for the city.”
Rohr has been with the department since 2002 when he was hired as a patrol officer. During his tenure, Rohr has served as a field training officer, a patrol sergeant and operations captain. Rohr has served as interim chief since Feb. 9.
“When Gordon was appointed interim chief, administrative staff worked with police staff to develop an internal promotion process,” Kuhlmann stated in her report for Monday’s meeting, noting that everyone concurred that the ideal candidate would come from within the department.
“During Gordon's tenure as interim chief, it became evident that he is the right person to lead the department,” Kuhlmann wrote.
Mayor Mike Wilson told Rohr on Monday, “Looking forward to working with you. Thank you again for taking this on.”
A badge pinning and oath of office ceremony for Rohr will be held at the Monday, July 26, City Council meeting.
Recall of Dean Hove
The petition to recall Hove was the sixth petition the council has voted on in the recent months. As with the previous petitions, the council voted to decline calling a special recall election for the Wards 1-2 representative.
John Rich Park fountain to be reconstructed
The council accepted a donation from an anonymous donor to reconstruct the large fountain in John Rich Park. The city projects that the project will cost $318,686.38.
In February, the council approved a motion to work with a planning company to develop construction documents.
Along with accepting the donation on Monday, the city accepted abid for the reconstruction of the fountain, approved a contract with Global Specialties Contractors Inc. and approved the project budget.
Thank you to the anonymous donor who contributed to the cost of restoring the fountain in John Rich park.
