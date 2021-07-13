A Red Wing Police Department alert led to an arrest in Wabasha County.
Late Monday, July 12, Red Wing advised surrounding counties that police had probable cause to arrest a man accused of assaulting a family member. The man allegedly attempted to discharge two rounds from a 9 millimeter handgun inside a residence, then fled in a white Dodge pickup truck.
According to Wabasha County, the unnamed individual is a felon and has an active warrant out of Washington state. The sheriff's office also reported that the individual had made threats of shooting law enforcement in the past.
At 11:27 p.m., Wabasha County received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a driveway east of Mazeppa. The caller stated that they had heard numerous gunshots. When deputies approached the pickup — which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the Red Wing incident — the driver took off at a high rate of speed, which led deputies on a pursuit.
The vehicle ultimately crashed into a tree line in Mazeppa where the man ran into a sand pit and wooded area.
A perimeter was set up with the assistance from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Olmsted County's Sheriff Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Zumbrota Police Department.
A State Patrol helicopter provided aerial surveillance, located the suspect and directed the emergency response team to that area. The man was apprehended by a K-9 and is currently being treated for injuries sustained in that apprehension. The handgun was later located in the debris of the crashed vehicle, along with spent shell casings.
This incident is under investigation by the Wabasha and Goodhue sheriff's offices and Red Wing police.
