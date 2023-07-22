Anishinaabe hip-hop artist Thomas Barrett of the Red Lake Band Ojibwe, known as Thomas X, made an appearance in Red Wing on Wednesday evening to headline this week’s Concert in the Park.
Barrett, or Thomas X has performed in Red Wing multiple times over the years and is the co-founder of the independent record label, Rez Rap Records.
During the concert, Thomas X performed a set of hip-hop-style raps on Native American awareness, life experiences and growing up on a reservation. He also incorporates the Ojibwe language and modern-day Red Lake culture into his songs.
With lyrics coming from the heart, Thomas X told a story with each song.
For nearly every song, Indigenous jingle dress dangers performed a sidestep dance on the grass in front of the Central Park bandshell in perfect synchronization with the drum.
Prior to the concert, local DJ Austin Owen kept the park alive with music from 2-6 p.m. as vendors and artists set up for the Indigenous Art Market.
This Wednesday, new-wave flamenco artists Patchouli and Terra Guitarra will grace the stage with their original guitar compositions and unique songs.
