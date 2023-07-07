Red Wing’s first inaugural Bucket Brigade event was held last Tuesday as part of the Fourth of July celebration at Levee Park.
Several groups came together to make the event possible.
Mikes of America handed out 100 buckets, donated by Runnings, to the soon-to-be-drummers participating in the event.
Meanwhile, KWING Radio was reporting on the event as it happened.
The brigade was led by Mike Arturi, founder of Red Wing’s Universal Music Center. Universal Music Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the goal of making music and making music education fun and accessible in Red Wing. Though this was Arturi’s first time leading the Bucket Brigade for the Fourth of July, he had taught similar lessons at Red Wing High School and the Red Wing Public Library before this event.
Arturi began by teaching the audience how to create a few different sounds using their buckets. He had them practice these sounds with a simple drum song he called “I Like Ice Cream.”
Then, he had the audience practice keeping time through a “Pyramid of Rhythm.” He guided the audience through playing at three different paces by starting at the slowest pace, building up to the fastest, and slowing back down.
“The only way you can do this wrong is to frown while doing it,” Arturi told the audience.
By the end of Arturi’s 15-minute lesson, the audience was able to drum along with the brass band, Hager’s Heroes, as they played through a medley of patriotic songs.
“The bucket brigade is part of UMC’s frontburner initiative to do community outreach programs,” Arturi said, “UMC currently presents programs in Red Wing at Bay View, Potter Ridge, Saint Crispin, Rise Up Red Wing, Creekstone Montessori Charter School and Red Wing Community Education, along with active plans to serve the greater southeast Minnesota region.”
