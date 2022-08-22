This spring, an inaccurate historical sign in downtown Red Wing was brought to the city’s attention.
A resident noticed the sign and its inaccuracies about the Dakota people and the land located in downtown Red Wing. The sign was on the building that Home Plate Grill acquired when they bought the building.
“I’m familiar with the real history and just reading the sign I just thought, ‘Whoa this is so crazy,’ because I grew up in Red Wing, and I know I’ve probably walked by that sign 100 times and how that escaped me I have no idea,” Corey Western Boy said.
Once she realized the sign had historically inaccurate information, she reached out to the mayor and the City Council.
“After I first read it, I just thought of who could I bring this to the attention of. I contacted the City Council, and I wasn’t sure if they knew it was inaccurate so I sent attachments of the Treaty of 1862,” she said.
“The treaty talks about the Dakota land cession where the land was stolen from the Dakota people, it wasn’t sold,” she continued.
The sign stated how the buildings that were there, got there. It inaccurately had said that the Sioux sold lands east of the Mississippi, and they were missionaries sent to help the Indigenous peoples.
The explanation on the sign stating that the land was sold was inaccurate.
“The Dakota people have a strong history here in He Mni Can and their story is woven into the land. The Dakota people did not have missionaries. In fact, in 1819 Congress appropriated $10,000 to pay missionaries to deploy to Native American camps and ‘civilize’ and suppress their traditional practices,” Western Boy said in an email to the mayor and City Council.
“The land to which was ‘sold’ east of the Mississippi, was actually stolen in the 1837 Dakota Land Cession Treaty. They refused to sign this treaty in Mendota Heights along with the Ojibwe in June of 1837, so the Dakota were kidnapped, starved, abused and forced into intoxication while on their monthslong trip to Washington, D.C.,” she continued in her email.
The city representatives acted quickly on this to get the sign removed and discuss ways they could more accurately convey the history in Red Wing.
“I talked with Evan Brown from the City Council and Michelle Leise from the city about this, and they started working on finding out how the sign originally got there and what the next steps were,” Western Boy said.
The sign was located on the building where Home Plate currently is and they owned the property at the time. The city and Western Boy talked with the general manager at the restaurant, Kevin Braa, and made a plan for the removal of the sign.
“We met with him, and he was immediately very on board with taking the sign down, they were so awesome and so fast with the removal of the sign. I brought this to their attention at the end of April, and it was already removed by July,” Western Boy said.
City Council Vice President Evan Brown worked closely with Western Boy to get the sign removed and took the process seriously.
“After this was brought to my attention, I really felt like we needed to move on this, and I talked to city staff about how to go about removing the sign. We decided to have a conversation with Corey and come up with a plan to work on the issue with her,” Brown said.
The city has been implementing more inclusive practices in its workplace and trying to create a more inclusive community. They have been working on a Racial Equity Plan and trying to take down barriers within the community.
“We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prairie Island Indian Community, and I took that very seriously. We really want to honor the commitments and there is no way that we can ignore history,” Brown said.
“We have an obligation to be accurate and not promote inaccuracies. I think we have a better community if we treat everyone with respect and that is where I led from on this,” he said.
Public Works removed the sign quickly after the issue was brought to their attention.
“In terms of bringing this to their attention, they immediately were so responsive and so was Home Plate Grill and I just think it is so important for the surrounding people and the surrounding Dakota people to know that Home Plate Grill sees and acknowledges the history,” Western Boy said.
“There are local businesses that support diversity here and especially Dakota people,” she continued.
With the quick process of getting the sign removed and working with the city and Home Plate to remove historical inaccuracies from the historical downtown building, Western Boy was thankful for the cooperation.
“While the government of Red Wing and the Dakota people have a long history, and there are some not so good things, it says to me that they are willing to learn about the truth and that they are receptive and they are doing everything they can to make a welcoming and diverse environment for all people to feel included,” she said.
