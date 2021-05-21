After listening to witnesses and debating in the Wednesday, May 19 Charter Commission special meeting, the commission voted to reaffirm their recommendation that Peggy Rehder serve on the commission.
In March City Council Vice President wrote a letter to Chief District Judge Kathryn Messerich in opposition to the appointment of Rehder to the commission. He said in his letter, “during her past service on the Red Wing City Council, she exhibited unprofessional and erratic behavior that culminated in her resignation from office.” Hove is referring to a 2018 arguement between Rehder and Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock.
The special meeting was held because Judge David Knutson—who was assigned to appoint the next member to the commission by Messerich—requested three things of the commission:
Respond in writing to the objection by providing a resume or other statement of qualifications of the recommended candidate to serve as a Commissioner.
Response to the specific concerns raised in the submitted objection.
Submission of any additional recommendations for the open position.
Wednesday’s meeting was broken into three sections: A 20 minute period for Hove to speak about his opposition to the appointment of Rehder and call witnesses; a 20 minute period for Rehder to respond to Hove and address her qualifications to serve on the commission; and a time for members to discuss next steps.
Hove told the commission on Wednesday, “the reasons for my objection to the appointment of Peggy Rehder are stated in my letter to judge along with proof in the attached City Council minutes. I was not aware that Peggy Rehder was involved in the recall effort when I wrote that letter. I have heard tonight that Peggy could not be in attendance. So out of respect for Peggy, who is not present for the questioning, I will not ask or answer any questions.”
After making this statement Hove logged off of the virtual meeting.
Rehder was unable to attend the meeting due to a family matter. Charter Commissioner Kent Laugen represented Rehder at the meeting and called witnesses to speak about her character, the claims Hove made and Rehder’s involvement in the community.
Former City Council member John Becker was the first witness called by Laugen. Becker said in part, “Rehder has my full and unconditional support to be a Charter Commission member. Peggy asks tough questions and expects accountability. As a business person and a taxpayer, I appreciate her candor and her no-nonsense common sense.” Becker later added:
“Peggy and I do not always agree, but there is always a healthy and respectful difference of opinion. Many people are uncomfortable with her direct style. I find it refreshing and productive.”
Marty Smith, the former executive director of the Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority reflected on his time working with Rehder at the HRA. He explained, “I’ve kept in contact with Peggy since I left the HRA and I find her to be somebody I would want on my side.”
Denny Tebbe and Janie Farrar also voiced their support for Rehder.
The majority of the meeting was dedicated to the commissioners deciding how they would respond to Knutson’s requests.
In a 6-5 vote the Charter Commission voted to reaffirm their recommendation of Rehder. Members Ernie Stone, Daniel Bender, Kent Laugen, Shelley Pohlman, Jeff Marcus and Donna Dummer voted to recommended Rehder’s appointment.
Members Greg Bolt, Terese Bjornstad, Ryan Hanson, Randy McLaughlin and Carol Overland were opposed to the recommendation.
Commissioner Mallory West voted present.
The commission also voted to not send the four other applicants to Judge Knutson for consideration. After Rehder applied, four other individuals applied to be considered for the commission: Michael Montgomery, Terri Cook, Michael Johnson and Min MartinOakes. None of the four candidates had been vetted by the Charter Commission before Wednesday’s meeting.
Rehder and Hove both gave statements to the Republican Eagle about the outcome of the special meeting. Hove stated, “My objection to the appointment of Peggy Rehder provided the judge with documented facts regarding her unprofessional conduct toward two city staff. The first incident was reported in the Republican Eagle. The second incident occurred immediately after the City Council meeting where she had just apologized for her behavior and agreed that it would not happen again. She resigned from the City Council a few days after the second incident.
“Since Peggy was not in attendance at the special Charter Commission meeting to speak on her own behalf, It would not have been fair for me to present additional evidence or call any witnesses.
“I like Peggy. We both grew up in Red Wing. We belong to the same church. I voted to elect her as City Council vice president after I had just been elected president. We were a good team. I don’t want to cause her any distress. My only goal is to prevent future similar events.”
Rehder told a reporter, “it was an honor to have respected colleagues speak on my behalf. The Charter Commission is not meant to be a political body. I hope to be able to help return it to an apolitical institution.”
Now that the Charter Commission has reaffirmed its recommendation that Rehder be appointed to the commission, sent more documentation to Knutson including Rehder’s application and recordings of past commission and council meetings, Rehder and the city will wait until Judge Knutson has made a decision.
