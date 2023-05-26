The Red Wing Fire Department responded to several fires this week.
On May 21 the fire department responded to a kitchen fire, May 22 there was a wildland fire reported.
Then the department responded to a boat fire on May 24.
While all of the incidents are very different, it is important to remember fire safety in all scenarios.
Red Wing Fire Chief Mike Warner has some tips for the community when taking part in activities than can cause fires.
In the event of a kitchen fire, it is important to remember a few tips that can minimize the danger of the fire.
“When we are talking about a cooking fire, the best way to prevent cooking fires is to stay in the kitchen when cooking, if you leave the room turn the stove off and move the pan away from the burner,” Warner said.
“Keep an eye out, a lot of things can burn. So keep oven mitts, towels, wooden spoons about three feet away from the stove. And if a fire starts, slide a tight fitting lid on the pan and turn off the hear and avoid loose fitting clothing while cooking,” he continued.
While working on projects in a garage, there are also things to do to avoid a fire from starting.
Making sure flammable materials are labeled and stored carefully can be a small life saving measure.
“When working on a project involving oil, propane, paint gasoline or other flammable materials make sure there is proper ventilation,” Warner said. “Store flammables in labeled containers and only in small amounts and while charging a tools only plug one into an outlet at a time.”
With Memorial Day weekend coming up this weekend, it is also important to keep some grilling safety tips in mind.
Warner has some information on how to grill safely and avoid a fire.
“Never use a grill indoors and don’t leave it unattended. When lighting a grill keep the top open, if it doesn’t light after the first several attempts, wait a few minutes before trying again,” Warner said. “Place the grill away from your home, deck railings and out from underneath eaves
One of the biggest tips he has for grilling is to keep the grill clean.
