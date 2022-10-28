Entrepreneurs and startup businesses from Red Wing have had to seek more resources in urban areas to continue to grow their businesses.
Red Wing Ignite can continue to support entrepreneurs in Red Wing with the recently awarded Build to Scale grant.
“We are so proud to have been awarded the Build to Scale funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration,” Red Wing Ignite Executive Director Stacy Nimmo said.
The Build to Scale grant awards $4 million provided by the venture challenge grant and matching funds from local organizations.
Matching funds were provided by Red Wing Ignite, the Jones Family Foundation, Goodhue County, Xcel Energy and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation as local partners who provided funding for the community’s match portion of the grant.
In-kind funding was included in that matching portion of funds from other partners including the city of Red Wing, Workforce Development, St. Olaf College, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona State University, Minnesota State College Southeast, MNCup and Rain Source Capital.
“We are at the place that we are at now because of years of relationship building and stakeholders in the community that had a vision to see something built here in Red Wing to support entrepreneurs,” Nimmo said.
With the grant funding, Red Wing Ignite plans to launch the Accelerating Rural Entrepreneurs in Southeast Minnesota project.
This will help bring more resources to entrepreneurs in the rural surrounding area and in turn retain businesses to the region.
“There are inadequate resources in our region for acceleration and commercialization, right now we have entrepreneurs who are wanting to scale their businesses,” Nimmo said. “But aside from the Mayo accelerator we don’t have anything in our region for business owners and they are leaving to enroll in accelerator programs in other areas.”
Red Wing Ignite also hopes to provide resources for already existing businesses with this program. The grant money will allow the organization to help strengthen the business community and can be beneficial to anyone looking for services to help their businesses.
This grant is coming after Red Wing Ignite just finished three years of their first federal grant.
“We just finished up three years of our Economic Development Administration i6 Challenge grant which was an award of $750,000 which was matched by community and local support and what that grant did was help us to build out our entrepreneurial support program,” Nimmo said.
Red Wing Ignite started the grant application process for this new grant at the beginning of 2022 and even before then when they started conversations on expanded programs.
“We started having conversations with stakeholders who might want to come to the table and partner with us. We started the formal grant writing process at the beginning of the year and envisioned our current entrepreneurial support programming scaled to a greater degree,” Nimmo said.
They have identified three specific areas of opportunity.
“Being in a rural community, resources are dispersed and sometimes difficult for small business owners and entrepreneurs to find and access, so we want to address that issue,” Nimmo said.
Many Red Wing based entrepreneurs have left the region to enroll in other accelerator programs.
“We had a Red Wing entrepreneur, Susan Langer with SPAVE leave the area to enroll in an accelerator to advance her business,” Nimmo said.
“There is another area entrepreneur who just finished an accelerator program in Omaha, Nebraska. Another is enrolled in a Twin Cities based accelerator program and that is Babbl,” she continued.
Having an accelerator program in southeast Minnesota can help with startups who are ready to grow their business. With this program they won’t have to seek the resources elsewhere and can stay in the region to grow their business.
“Our plan is to develop an accelerator right here in Red Wing, so that startups throughout the region can come here to enroll in the program and receive that support that they need in order to scale,” Nimmo said.
The program will also provide access to funding and investors. They are focused on continued access to resources for local businesses.
“We are going to work on continuing to build out that network of investors and mentors. We have a wonderful fund that is based here in Red Wing, the Golden Triangle Fund and they just announced that they will be launching another round of funding and they’ll be partnering with us in this grant,” Nimmo said.
Red Wing Ignite is committed to furthering the resources and growing the base for businesses. After positive change from their first federal grant they hope to see the momentum continue.
“Red Wing is an amazing community and there are many wonderful things happening here right now. We are excited and optimistic about the direction that things are going and we want to see that continue and see vibrant economic development and a sense of vitality in our community,” Nimmo said.
For more information on resources from Red Wing Ignite visit their website at redwingignite.org.
