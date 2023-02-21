When ice measurements begin on Lake Pepin mid-February, it means that spring is slowly approaching.
On Feb. 17 the U.S Army Corps of Engineers in the St. Paul District conducted the second ice measurements of the year on Lake Pepin.
They begin measuring the thickness around the same time each year to forecast when shipping barges can start moving through the last barrier, Lake Pepin.
Barges start moving through this area of the Mississippi River and up to St. Paul as early as possible, as long as the ice is melted enough for them to break through.
That might come early this year, the technicians are seeing less ice on the lake than what is usual.
“Right now the deepest read we have on the ice is 20 inches … there’s a little bit less ice than usual, not too much,” survey crew member Cole Atkison said.
The measurements ranged from 6 inches up to 20 inches along the 17 miles of Lake Pepin.
Last year the thickest ice measurement was 27 inches and the year before the thickest was 23 inches.
The crew uses an airboat and a global positioning system to collect the data. They measure the ice at every mile marker.
The technicians return to Lake Pepin to measure the thickness every week or every other week depending on the weather.
For those who want to follow along with the melting of Lake Pepin, Ice measurement results are posted on the St. Paul District website at: mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Ice-Measurements.
Typically March is when St. Paul sees the first barge arrive, this year they are predicting similar timing.
Last year the first tow that broke through Lake Pepin and traveled on to St. Paul was the Motor Vessel W. Red Harris. It arrived on March 21, the day after the first day of spring.
Historically barges have been able to pass through Lake Pepin around the third week of March.
At Florence Township Beach the technicians measured the ice right off of the shoreline, it read about 16 inches thick.
Along the beach there are signs warning of thin ice for those driving and walking on the lake, but the ice will still hold up for those who come here to ice fish for a few more weeks.
