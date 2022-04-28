After 16½ years as a Goodhue County sheriff deputy, Tom Wolner retired in December, leaving behind a legacy of supporting community seniors.
During retirement, he plans on scuba diving and wearing sweatpants.
“This is a calling not a career,” Wolner said. “I will miss my coworkers, but not all the calls that led to hard situations.”
Wolner – born in 1965 – attended a St. Paul skills program before becoming an Arlington police officer in 2002. He stayed there for a little over three years and in April 2005, switched to Goodhue County.
“I enjoyed my time working for the county,” Wolner said. “Throughout the 16 and a half years I was a patrol officer, bailiff in local courts, public safety diver and aided in investigation work.”
But it was something not considered a normal part of law enforcement that he liked.
“Scuba diving was an interesting part of the job,” he said.
While on patrol, Wolner dealt with difficult issues including informing loved ones that someone had died and assisting with car crash cleanup in 20 below weather.
“My advice for someone starting a career in law enforcement, is make sure you are doing it to help people,” Wolner said. “It’s a stressful job and especially right now in the political climate. Cops go through a lot of trauma day in and day out. Your family becomes the cops you work with.”
To combat negative stigmas and trauma he witnessed, Wolner began working with the local TRIAD group almost a decade ago, educating senior citizens and fostering good community relations.
“I was a liaison for seniors in Cannon Falls, doing various events and removing as much stress as possible for them,” he said. “We hold meetings often that include speaker presentations and questions from the audience on different senior related topics..”
Wolner retired from his county position on Dec. 2 but still participates in TRIAD meetings when he can.
During the rest of his retirement, Wolner said he plans on wearing sweatpants at least four days a week and spending time instructing scuba diving classes in Eagan.
“Retirement has been great,” he said. “My wife, Chantelle, and I are excited to watch our son graduate from Hasting High School soon. I am happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.