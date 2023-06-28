The members of the Red Wing Human Rights Commission were frustrated to hear that the city will be pausing their operations for a few months.
At the last Human Rights Commission meeting, the members were told that the commission would be placed on a break until they could find a new staff liaison.
Many of the commission members have voiced their concerns and their frustrations about this pause. Many of them are concerned about what this pause might mean for their future.
During the City Council meeting on June 26, the commission members spoke before the council asking them to reconsider the pause.
“It is disheartening and disappointing, we are going to try to do everything we can to not go on this three month break,” commission member Kim Hudson said. “A lot of people come to us for advice, if we are shut down for three months then who do they have to go to?”
A special meeting for the HRC was scheduled for June 29.
“We have a majority of people behind us on this, we are planning on showing up to our meeting on June 29 as directed, if you want to lock us out that is your choice,” commission member Beth Breeden said. “We are not backing down, we are standing together as one. I’m very proud of our committees that have come together and completed projects.”
The consensus among the commission members was that they were all disappointed to hear about this pause.
“The hiatus for the next three months is unacceptable and should be rejected. We believe it is important to keep the HRC open,” Breeden said.
The council liaison for the Human Rights Commission is Council Member Becky Norton. She responded to the concerns of the commission members during the meeting.
“I was notified of the staff liaison resignation and that meant we had to get together and decide what to dow without a staff member in that position,” Norton said.
She spoke with City Administrator Kay Kuhlmann and Council President Kim Beise about how to proceed without a staff liaison.
“There were a few things we could do, we could have put the HRC on hiatus for the rest of the year. None of us wanted to see that … hopefully we are planning to host the live meeting in September,” Norton said. “We just don’t have the staffing for the position right now.”
Norton said that she understands the concerns and disappointment of the commission members.
“I hear how heartbroken the public and the HRC is, it was a tough decision,” she said.
The committees under the Human Rights Commission will be able to still operate during the pause and the complaint hotline will still continue to be operable during the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.