The Jay McCleary Award is given as a way to recognize someone in the community for their efforts to bring sustainable practices to Red Wing. This year, Rich Huelskamp, has been recognized as the award recipient for the year of 2022.
Huelskamp has been involved in sustainability in Red Wing for more than 20 years. He sat on the sustainability commission for six years and was an adviser to the commission.
Before sitting on the sustainability commission, Huelskamp was a powerful force and supporter of implementing sustainable practices across the state. He worked at the Minnesota state energy office in St. Paul.
Huelskamp started working with a professor and had the opportunity to work as a research scientist. He worked at a dairy farm and primarily focused on making a methane digester.
“The project was 1,000 cows on 1,000 acres and the goal was to be ‘net zero.’ We were collecting methane gas and tried to clean that up and reach a percentage of 96% methane rather than the starting 60%,” Huelskamp said.
Huelskamp has lived in Red Wing since 1980 and has spent the most recent 20 years building a high level energy efficient and renewable energy dome. He and his wife Ellen have worked to build this home to be a model for future sustainable homes.
“My wife is an artist, and I’m the engineering and science side, so we have tried to mix both of those into our home. We have thermal solar energy and then the design itself has different energy efficient practices built in to help heat and cool the house,” Huelskamp said.
Before working for the state and becoming a research scientist, Huelskamp was a high school physics and math teacher. After the energy crisis in the 1970s, he felt it was his calling to switch careers and focus on sustainable energy.
“Early on I was a high school teacher, and I did that for a few years and then the energy crisis of the ‘70s came to fruition, and I felt that was where I needed to be,” he said.
With an education focus, Huelskamp has continued to teach throughout his career, whether that be in a classroom or within the communities he works in. Huelskamp taught a sustainable energy and renewable energy course at the University of Minnesota- St. Paul campus.
He said, “It started out with 10 students, the next semester I got 20, then 30, and it kept growing and then they had gotten permission to make the course a general ed course that a wider range of students could take.”
The class eventually grew to 400 students enrolled per class, and he decided to step away from teaching the class.
“Once it reached that size, I couldn’t do it anymore. I liked having one-on-one relationships with students, and I liked knowing them so I stepped away from that,” he said.
The class is now a general education class at the University of Minnesota and is still available.
Huelskamp is now retired and occasionally contracts as an adviser for individuals and businesses.
“I’m now retired, it took me a few years to get to this point but I made it,” he said.
Red Wing is invested in implementing sustainable practices and they continue to recognize people in the community that encourage and promote sustainability.
“I’d say Red Wing is in the top 12 cities that really is focusing on sustainable practices and creating the infrastructure needed,” Huelskamp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.