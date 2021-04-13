RED WING-- The Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board is meeting on Tuesday, April 13. One of the items on the agenda is to select final candidates for the HRA executive director position.
According to Roseanne Grosso, a member of the HRA Board, the board will discuss three or four final candidates. Currently the list has 10 names on it.
Former HRA executive director Randal Hemmerlin retired in January after about 14 years in that role. The search for the next director has been ongoing since Hemmerlin’s retirement.
To join this virtual meeting by phone, call 415-655-0001. When prompted, enter access code 182 832 6176, and password 2021.
This meeting will be broadcast on Channel 6 and can be watched on the city’s website.
