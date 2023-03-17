Red Wing resident Paul Kampe has had a busy winter as a snowfall tracker for the National Weather Service.
In one of the snowiest winters on record, his work is still not done with anticipation of more snow coming.
During snowfalls throughout the winter, Kampe records the snow accumulations in Red Wing and sends them to the National Weather Service.
This is something he has been doing for years.
“I’ve been measuring snowfall off and on as a volunteer observer for about 33 years. I got interested in weather in high school, and I was a weather observer for the NBC news affiliate in Milwaukee in the early 1990s,” he said.
As he’s moved throughout his life, he has continued to volunteer as a weather observer.
Kampe has been recording snowfalls in Red Wing since 2010.
“I’ve been in Red Wing for about 12 years and have been reporting snowfall measurements to the Twin Cities National Weather Service since about 2010,” he said.
Kampe takes measurements after and during snowfalls. With the many snowstorms we have been experiencing this year, he has been outside quite a bit.
“I take measurements for each storm that comes through and communicate that to the National Weather Service usually through instant messaging,” Kampe said.
He has mastered his snowfall recording techniques after being a reporter to news services for many years.
“Snowfall measuring technique involves three things. The first is having a wide open area, second you want to be away from trees and structures. A good 20 to 30 feet away from buildings,” he said. “And third you want to be measuring in a flat surface area.”
When Kampe is measuring he takes around three to five measurements and then takes the average of those. He sends that report along with photos of his measurements to the National Weather Service.
The challenge with measuring snowfall in Minnesota is measuring new snow on top of existing snow. Kampe has to be deliberate in his measurements to ensure he is getting accurate readings.
“As we get further into the winter, and it is snowfall on top of snowfall, that requires a bit of caution and strategy because you want to make sure you are only reporting snow from that storm,” Kampe said.
“Oftentimes we see a lot of freeze and thaw action and sometimes that makes measuring simpler. Having fresh snow on top of crusted over snow is a little easier. If we are getting fresh snow on top of fresh snow there are some strategies there,” he continued.
He will subtract the previous fresh snow from the new total. Another way is to use a wooden board on top of old snow to only measure the fresh snow.
This year we have seen snowstorms that last several hours. Kampe takes multiple measurements throughout the duration of those storms at specific intervals.
“During a storm we take multiple measurements, depending on the rate of snowfall and how fast it's falling, I would say at three- or six-hour increments I take measurements,” he said.
This year Red Wing has surpassed five feet of snow, and it has been one of the snowiest winters in Minnesota for several cities.
This is the Twin Cities eighth snowiest winter on record, Makato’s eight snowiest winter and Rochester’s 27th snowiest.
Kampe predicts this is likely in Red Wing’s top 25 of snowiest years to date.
As of March 12, Red Wing has received about 62 inches of snow. Kampe is predicting we will see a few more inches of snow this year.
Although many are hoping for some warm weather soon, Kampe joked that since we are so close to making it into the top 10, maybe it is worth having a few more snowfalls this winter.
He said, “The real question is do we want more snow to get the credit for making the top 10, or do we want to forgo that and have a nice warm spring. We’ll see how this winter finishes out.”
