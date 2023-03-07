Last week Three Rivers presented its 48-unit housing project to the Red Wing City Council and they are hoping to ask the council for a land donation and tax increment financing.
This week Three Rivers brought the project before the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners.
Three Rivers requested a letter of support from the county and confirmation that the project would be eligible for waiver of fees for the building permit.
The board approved the requests in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jason Majerus voting against the request.
“They have also requested to confirm that this project would be eligible to benefit from the waived new housing building permit program that the county put into place with CARES funding,” County Administrator Scott Arneson said.
According to staff reports, the estimated cost of the building permit for this housing project is around $27,000 and the total funds available in the CARES program now is $220,000.
Majerus’ denial in the request was reasoned by not wanting to reject anyone away that might need funding from the CARES program. He didn’t want to deter anyone from receiving funds by setting aside the $27,000 for Three Rivers.
“If there is money left when they are coming for the permit, by all means yes. But I don’t know why we would set $27,000 aside if it is in demand from an individual wanting a permit,” Majerus said.
By setting aside the funding it helps Three Rivers to secure funding for the project from other sources.
Other commissioners said that they understand the position Majerus had on the issue; however, many of them felt this project is needed in the community.
“We really are in need of housing, and Three Rivers has done a great job with many projects, and what they are asking us for is the building permit waiver and that would be perfectly reasonable to me,” Commissioner Susan Betcher said.
Leah Hall said that Three Rivers is looking for local contributions to add to their application so that they are able to increase their funding chances.
“I can see where Jason (Majerus) is coming from, but I think it is the direction that is an advantage to the county,” Commissioner Brad Anderson said.
Quick Hits
Board approved the award of the 2023 bituminous paving contract.
Board approved the award of the 2023 seal coat contract.
Board appointed Jim Nelson to the Goodhue County Extension Committee.
Board approved the award of the 2023 guardrail contract.
Approval of rooftop unit replacements
Board approved the award of the traffic marking contract.
Board rejected the bid for 2023 aggregate surfacing contract.
