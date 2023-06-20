1998-25 years
The city of Pine Island will be visited by representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers on June 23. The team conducting the visit will include a project manager, a hydrologist, and an economist. The team will evaluate flood-prone areas of Pine Island that lie within the 100-year floodway and fringes. There are 63 parcels and structures in the described area with a total valuation of 5 million dollars. Possible improvements to reduce potential flood damage could include the lowering of the trestle bridges for the Douglas Trail, cleaning up two river branches, removing obstacles, and constructing retention ponds upstream.
This Saturday, June 20, the Zumbrota Covered Bridge Festival will be the host to nine high school marching bands from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The bands will be judged by the Tri-state judging company of Mankato.
1973-50 Years
A 36-year-old Red Wing man, Dr. John C. Biltz was killed Wednesday night in a plane crash near Prescott. Biltz, a radiologist at St. John’s Hospital, died when his partially homemade biplane crashed and burned in a clover field about three miles north of Prescott. Biltz apparently made a forced landing in a cornfield when the plane’s fuel pump broke. With the help of a nearby farmer, he took off in a hurry but crashed a few minutes later.
City water might begin flowing in the Burnside area by January 1974. Contractors estimated they could complete a water distribution system in the Burnside area in 180 to 200 days, rather than a year. The Red Wing City Council voted unanimously to accept low bids Tuesday for the first phase of the extension of city water to the Burnside area. Aldermen also voted to extend water mains o Burnside School and the Vasa Home for Children.
100 Years- 1923
The possibilities of the Volstead enforcement act were brought home forcibly to residents of Pine Island and this county yesterday when Bert Finch was arraigned in justice court at Zumbrota charged with the illegal manufacture of liquor because he made prune and dandelion wine. Manufacture of liquor, no matter for what purpose, is illegal under the Volstead Act it appears. Finch pleaded guilty of the charge as made but appeared of the opinion that there were at least one or two others who were as guilty of wrongdoing in the liquor line.
Last night was the warmest one of the present seasons, according to Dr. Haustien’s thermometer, and local people were given little respite unless fortunate enough to have sleeping porches or tents. The sunbaked residences all day yesterday in a temperature that rose to 89 degrees at its highest point and never dropped below 80 until late in the evening. A drop to 65 above early this morning failed to give much relief inside of houses although porches were cooled off nicely.
