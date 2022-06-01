It’s that time of year again when those running for office in the primary and general elections announce their candidacy.
This year in Goodhue County, there are six vacant non-partisan seats.
All positions – except sheriff – will only be on the November general ballot due to the small number of candidates. Sheriff will be on the August primary ballot to decide the top two candidates for November.
County commissioner District 2
Brad Anderson is running for re-election and is unopposed.
County commissioner District 4
Jason Majerus is running for re-election.
Tina Hostager is running for her first time in a county position. She is a current member of the Zumbrota City Council and that term expires in December.
County sheriff
Marty Kelly is running for re-election.
Joshua Hanson, county patrol officer. According to his election website, Hanson has over 23 years of military and public safety experience.
Josh Stehr, deputy sheriff.
County attorney
Stephen (Steve) O'Keefe is running for re-election and is unopposed.
Soil and Water supervisor District 1
Mark Comstock is running for re-election and is unopposed.
Soil and Water supervisor District 2
Donald Schliep is running for re-election and is unopposed.
