Hope Coalition is hosting an event Sat. April 23 in downtown Red Wing to spread awareness for child abuse.
The event includes a scavenger hunt activity. Families will start at the Red Wing YMCA to get a scavenger hunt map. Then, several businesses are having special events throughout the day and each business on the list will give out a stamp.
At the end of the scavenger hunt, participants can return to the YMCA and they will receive a Child Safe ID card and a “swag bag.”
Michael Lickness-Holmes, kids count youth advocate at Hope Coalition, is one of the coordinators for the event.
He said, “it’s child abuse awareness day as well as sexual assault awareness month so we are just trying to bring some awareness and this event is what we came up with and we are excited to see people in the community come out and participate.”
Some businesses are also giving out other treats and prizes during the event. “We want to get the community out there to get to know the businesses in town as well as bringing awareness to this issue at the same time.”
Lickness-Holmeshopes to give some insight to the issue during the event, child abuse is a very common issue and Hope Coalition wants people to be aware of the statistics.
“In 2020 there were 1,700 children that died of abuse and neglect in the United States. That statistic makes me really want to bring awareness and protect the next generation,” Lickness-Holmes said.
Child abuse has become more prevalent in recent years as well. Lickness-Holmes said, “a report of child abuse in the United states is made every 10 seconds and for each report that is made, two cases of child abuse goes unreported.”
Lickness-Holmes is able to relate to the issue because of personal experiences that he endured growing up. “I was once one of those kids who were in the system and it’s hard to pull yourself out of it, I may not have gone through a lot of the same things as some kids now but I have walked that same path before.”
Hope Coalition provides several resources for victims of child abuse and also provides other resources. Lickness-Holmes gives the advice of “if you see something, say something,” for people who may have witnessed child abuse or if they themselves need help.
The event will take place from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sat. April 23. For more information visit https://hope-coalition.org/.
