HOPE Coalition is proud to participate in the 14th annual Give to the Max Day on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions of dollars each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond.
Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, donors have given more than $254 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.
Sara Kern, executive director of HOPE Coalition, stated in a press release, “Give to the Max Day is a celebratory time to bring attention and funding to organizations like HOPE which serve the most vulnerable people when they are feeling alone, unsupported and are unsure where to turn. There are incredible prizes HOPE can win on this day, making your donation grow exponentially.”
Jake Blumberg is the executive director of GiveMN, the nonprofit that hosts Give to the Max. Blumberg stated, “Last year was the biggest Give to the Max Day yet, as donors came together to give $34 million to nearly 6,500 nonprofits and schools across Minnesota. Minnesotans have shown their generosity during the last two tough years, and like all of us, organizations are feeling the effects of global inflation as they work to improve the lives of our neighbors. We ask donors to be as generous as they can again this year.”
To participate in Give to the Max, donors may visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code and more.
Give to the Max’s “early giving” period begins Nov. 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 17, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.
Additionally, each donation through GiveMN.org qualifies HOPE Coalition for additional grants from the Give to the Max Day prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. On Nov. 18, Give to the Max Day, GiveMN will award:
$500 Early Giving Golden Tickets daily on Nov. 1-16
$500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 17.
$1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes hourly on Nov. 17.
$6,000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10:00–10:59 a.m. and 10:00–10:59 p.m.
The grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.
HOPE Coalition is an advocacy organization dedicated to empowering lives through hope. HOPE has programs to serve survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and lack of basic needs.
HOPE’s programs include emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis lines, outreach services and support groups. HOPE served over 1,700 people last year from Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce counties.
