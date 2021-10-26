RED WING -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and HOPE Coalition created a gravestone display to honor the 30 Minnesotans who died in 2020 due to intimate abuse.
According to Violence Free Minnesota, the victims included 20 women, one man, three children and six bystanders.
The Republican Eagle spoke with HOPE outreach manager Heather Kolling about their mission, resources and more.
What does HOPE do?
HOPE Coalition provides services to individuals experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and homelessness in order to break the cycles of violence and poverty. Annually, HOPE serves about 1,200 individuals in Goodhue, Wabasha and western Pierce counties. Our services include operating a 24-hour hotline for both domestic and sexual violence, running the Haven of Hope emergency shelter for women and children escaping domestic violence, overseeing a transitional housing unit, and so much more.
We have specialized program areas such as our Kids Count program, which works with children who have experienced violence and our Housing Support Services who supports those currently experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Overall, HOPE Coalition offers assistance to those experiencing violence or homelessness to escape the respective cycles and acts as a resource to the various community partners who work with them.
What is this month about?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The primary focus of this month is to break the culture of silence that often surrounds domestic violence and bring it to the forefront. Domestic Violence thrives in silence, so it’s important that bystanders know the warning signs and how to effectively intervene.
How can bystanders safely help someone in an abusive relationship?
Isolation is the biggest tool that an abuser uses to maintain power and control over their victim. Bystanders can help someone they suspect is in an abusive relationship by being available as a safe space for them to ask for help. Domestic violence situations are complex. On average, it takes seven attempts for a victim to successfully leave their abuser. This can become frustrating for those around the victim, but it’s crucial that the support system remain available for that victim.
How can someone leave a violent situation?
The most dangerous time for a survivor of domestic violence is when they leave the relationship. The loss of power and control can cause the abuser to escalate. For this reason, anyone who is wanting to escape a violent relationship must have a plan. Those wanting to leave should be encouraged to call their local domestic violence agency to talk through an escape plan. Advocates are always available at HOPE Coalition through the crisis line, 1-800-369-5214.
How does HOPE help victims of domestic violence?
HOPE provides a safe, nonjudgmental space for victims to ask for help. At the initial contact, advocates will do crisis intervention, provide emotional support and work through a safety plan. HOPE provides support to victim-survivors who reside in the Haven of Hope or those living in the community. All of our advocates can offer ongoing case management to ensure victims are able to successfully and sustainably escape their abuser. This may include assistance in filing for protective orders, accompaniment to court proceedings, emotional support during law enforcement interviews, application assistance for benefits, housing, or employment, financial support to meet basic needs, and/or referrals to community partners as needed to meet the survivor’s needs. Each situation is unique.
What can you tell readers about the gravestone display?
The gravestone display depicts the names and narratives for each of the at least 30 Minnesotans who were killed due to intimate partner violence in 2020. This is the highest number of Minnesotans who have been killed due to intimate partner violence in the last five years, illustrating the significant impact of the pandemic on those experiencing domestic violence. The display both honors those victims who lost their lives and brings awareness to the prevalence of domestic violence.
We have moved the display to our offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.