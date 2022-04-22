RED WING – Four local World War II veterans met for lunch April 20 at The Smokin’ Oak in Red Wing to discuss their experiences and share personal stories. Donald Rolfs, Jay Murphy, Jim Isensee and Lou Chicquette were in attendance.
Restaurant owners Kyle and Jolene Knutson invited the group, showing their appreciation and gratitude for those who served from 1941 to 1945.
“We are so lucky to have these guys at our place,” Kyle said. “It’s a real privilege, and I mean these guys have a combined age of nearly 400 years. Wow. It’s incredible.”
Group members met previously during an honor flight to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors their time served and victory.
“I’m so glad [everyone] could come out here today,” Jolene said.
Meet the veterans
Donald Rolfs
Rolfs, 96, was an Army soldier in the Philippines during the last 14 months of World War II. He spent his time as a cartographer, making maps of Japanese territory.
“I still have a few silk maps at home that I brought back from the war with me,” Rolfs said. “Our base at the time had the most modern printing press.”
When Rolfs returned home, he tried his hand at farming, but decided it wasn’t for him. He then went to work for Rath Blackhawk, processing swine and packing orders for over 30 years.
“We made bacon, and I remember shipping ham out by truckloads,” he said.
Jay Murphy
Murphy,103, served in the Army Air Force on an island off the coast of Japan, loading bomber planes before take off.
“[The bombs] were heavy,” he said.
After returning to his home state of Connecticut, Murphy was a male model for 40 years, active firefighter for more than 70 years and college football referee for 41 years.
“Love the Connecticut Yankees,” he said.
Murphy and his daughter, Mary Ellen, moved to Red Wing two years ago to be closer to his other daughter Burke Murphy, workforce lead at Red Wing Ignite.
Jim Isensee
Isensee, 97, repaired submarines at the Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii for the Navy.
“I liked [repairing] things,” Isensee said. “Interestingly, Joe Dimaggio came to our Navy base from the close by Air Force base for lunch a lot. He liked our food best. My buddies and I would be sitting there eating and at the end of our table would be Dimaggio. We tried to act like we didn’t see him though.”
After the war, Isensee worked as a tradesmen and is now a loyal member of the Red Wing Conservation Club.
Recently, e moved to Potter Ridge Senior Living and is enjoying his time there.
“I love it,” Isensee said. “It feels homey, and residents don’t have to wear masks now, even though I think it's best to when traveling.”
Isensee was recently featured in a Potter Ridge video, sharing his love for community living.
Check out the video at: www.facebook.com/89381259360/videos/316002300621145.
Lou Chicquette
Chicquette, 98, served as a tail gunner on B-29 aircrafts for the Army Air Force.
“I was in the Mariana Islands in the Pacific,” Chicquette said. “It was pretty there for what that’s worth during war.”
When he came back to America, Chicquette worked in lumber production for his entire career, retiring at the age of 74.
“I originally wanted to be a dentist, but my sister became a widow from the war, and I had to help,” Chicquette said. “So I worked in a saw mill and at Webster Lumber for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.