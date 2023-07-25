Almost a year has gone by since the Honoring Dakota project was set in motion.
Conversations were sparked in 2020 among many local organizations about the lack of Dakota representation in Red Wing.
“Goodhue County Health and Human Services had come to Prairie Island Family Services and wanted to do something special to recognize the pain and trauma that our people go through everyday,” Prairie Island Indian Community member Nicky Buck said.
Late last August, the project started to gain some momentum. There was a vision in place, community engagements were being planned and people were getting involved in larger numbers.
Over the last several months an overwhelming amount of support has been show at each community engagement and event. The project has grown to be more than what was originally imagined.
The July community engagement activities have involved an Indigenous art market, We Are All Related art walk, Indigenous artist Thomas X concert in the park and Tipi Teachings in Bay Point Park.
During last week’s community engagement events, T-Mobile presented the project’s organizers with a $50,000 check to continue the work of the Honoring Dakota project.
“The mural is one of the visual representations of this project and it has taken a lot of community support, funding support and tonight we are really honored to accept an award from T-Mobile,” Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida-Foos said.
According to T-Mobile, their Hometown Grants are given to select organizations who help small towns across the United States grow by providing community development projects.
“The fact that we get to contribute towards this project is an incredible honor, look at this incredible group of people, this project represents that,” a T-Mobile representative said. “We have the ability at T-Mobile to provide Hometown Grants to small towns and rural communities and we are announcing 24 of those this quarter.”
The grant will go toward the growth of the project by continuing community engagement sessions and the installation of the mural.
The vision of the Honoring Dakota project remains clear. The strengthening of relationships and the acknowledgement of Dakota people is a priority for this project.
“I’m showing you community from our community. We are going to live as Dakota people once lived, we are going to bring that back,” Buck said. “That requires each and every one of your hearts to be here like you are today.”
The project is funded by: Blandin Foundation, Mayo Clinic Red Wing, Minnesota Humanities Center, Goodhue County Health & Human Services, City of Red Wing Government, Mental and Chemical Health Coalition of Goodhue County, City of Red Wing Arts & Culture Commission, RiseUp Red Wing, T-Mobile, Red Wing Area Fund.
This project is in partnership with: Prairie Island Indian Community, Prairie Island Family Services, Goodhue County Child & Family Collaborative, Goodhue County Health and Human Services, City of Red Wing Government, Red Wing Arts, Thrive Unltd., Red Wing Downtown Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.