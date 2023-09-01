Initial conversations for the Honoring Dakota project mural started in Central Park in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, and the ideas that began in those conversations are coming to fruition.
The idea for a mural that came from those initial conversations is beginning installation this month.
The mural is being placed at 321 Bluff Street, Red Wing City Public Works Parking Lot near Anna Dee's. The location was donated by the city for this project.
Over the course of a year there have been countless community conversations, community events and connection being made. The bridging between the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Red Wing community has become apparent through these healing conversations and community building events.
Facilitators of the project from Thrive Ultd, Jeremy Fields and Collins Provost-Fields, are hoping to continue engaging with the community as they move the mural forward toward completion.
“We invite the community to converse with Jeremy and Collins of Thrive, the mural artists, and the Honoring Dakota team each Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the mural site, starting on Aug. 31, through Sept 21,” a post on the Honoring Dakota project’s Facebook page stated. “It is an opportunity to learn about this project's journey and reflect on this legacy art piece, which will inspire us to continue the work in the community.”
These conversations at the mural site are in place for the community to continue to be a part of this process. The mural is a permanent creation that is an encompassing reminder from the year long work the two communities have put into it.
"Although we will be the facilitating artists for this mural. It belongs to us all; everyone’s contributions brought it to realization,” Thrive Ultd stated.
By continuing to invite the community in on this project, the healing of historical trauma also continues. Although the mural marks a milestone in what was once just conversations between several organizations, it is not the end of the work of bridging communities.
“We invite the broader community to embrace a fundamental Dakota understanding ‘Mitakuye Owasin’ - We are all related. It is a rare and precious opportunity to practice proper representation and inclusion - two communities within a larger community working to address and repair personal, interpersonal, and historical trauma,” a post on the project's Facebook page stated.
The project has continued to gain more traction with every conversation and every event. The project organizers and facilitators have continuously expressed their gratitude for the support from the community and their willingness to work toward healing.
“We are overwhelmed by how the community has shown responsiveness and openness. We are grateful for our community, partners, and funders, with whom this project could not have happened,” the project organizers stated.
