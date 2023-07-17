The Honoring Dakota Project has helped to make strides in strengthening relationships between the Red Wing community and the Prairie Island Indian Community.
The project is continuing with quarterly community engagements this month.
This week the community is invited to join the engagement session “The Tipi Teachings,” that will take place between July 19 through 22.
“There is an ongoing need for the acknowledgment of the Dakota people as vital members of the Red Wing community. Art can be a powerful medium through which to lift up, honor, and celebrate culture,” the project representatives stated in a news release. “Acknowledging the Dakota identity and celebrating the cultural heritage of the Dakota Community through art can be healing. Come celebrate indigenous art and culture July 19-22.”
Wednesday, July 19
In Central Park there will be an Indigenous Art Market from 2-9 p.m.
There will be food, music and Indigenous art in the park.
“The community is invited to experience a variety of artists selling and creating jewelry, beadwork, and natural medicinal products and teas made with local native plants,” the release stated.
There will be an opportunity to support a youth fundraiser with hand painted rocks for sale with seven Dakota virtues on them.
The Indigenous Art Market is sponsored by Red Wing Downtown Main Street as part of their Alive with Creativity Downtown program.
The “We Are All Related Art Walk” will take place at 3 p.m. un July 19.
“Join us for an Art Walk from Central Park to Downtown to view the 800 canvases on display in storefronts,” the release stated. “This Spring, Thrive UNTLD worked with Red Wing students, K 4th grade, discussing the book ‘We Are All Related’ by Jessie Taken Alive and Erin Walker Jensen.”
An Open Mic Spoken Word by the Youth “7 Dakota Virtues” will be help from 4- 6 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn the language of the land.
Also taking place on July 19 is check presentation for the recently awarded T-Mobile Hometown Grant at 6:45 p.m.
“The Honoring Dakota Project was a selected winner of a $50,000. We are one of 25 communities selected from the 625 that applied for this national grant. Join City and Tribal representatives as our communities accept this award,” the release stated.
To finish off the day of activities a Concert in the Park hosted by Red Wing Arts will be held in Central Park. At 7 p.m. Thomas X will be performing at the bandshell.
Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21
The Tipi Community Art Project will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Bay Point Park.
“All are invited to help paint a community tipi in Bay Point Park. Prairie Island youth will serve as stewards of the tipi during this engagement at Bay Point Park, further reinforcing their value and contribution to our communities,” the news release stated.
The project is led by Jeremy and Collins Field from Thrive Unltd and Col RedHorse Taylor, Prairie Island Indian Community artist.
Saturday, July 22
Tipi Teachings- This is Home is a community engagement event happening form 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Bay Point Park.
“Gather as a community around the newly painted community tipi for cultural teachings. Bring your own chairs, a picnic and enjoy community time at the park,” the release stated.
The significance of Bay Point Park for this part of the project is meaningful for the Prairie Island Indian Community.
“Many Prairie Island Indian Community relatives called this palace home. Grandparents were born in tipis at the base of He Mni Can-Barn Bluff and Bay Point Park,” the release stated.
