Students at Twin Bluff Middle School have been working hard on their spring musical Honk Jr.
The middle school cast had their first dress rehearsal this week, and they are eager to have an audience this weekend.
The cast has been preparing for six weeks learning their lines, the music and blocking on stage.
The large cast of 25 performers and 20 backstage and set crew members from fifth through seventh grade will be performing in the musical this weekend on March 17 and 18.
Honk Jr is a comedic musical that is based on the story “The Ugly Duckling” by Hans Christian Anderson.
The story follows main character Ugly, an odd duckling that looks different from his brothers and sisters.
The show features characters Ida and Drake, Ugly’s parents and the other duckling siblings and many more barn animals including a sneaky cat.
Twin Bluff Middle School performs one musical each year, there are other opportunities for students to perform in Red Wing.
“There are chances for students to be in Missoula and Prairie Fire shows that last a week. They can also be in a summer performance camp at Hobgoblin Music Loft through community education,” one of the directors Julie Martin said.
Honk Jr. has showings on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee show at 3 p.m. at Twin Bluff Middle School.
The show is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.