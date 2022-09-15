Homecoming Week 2022 will begin bright and early for Red Wing High School when the Class of 2023 gathers for “Senior Sunrise” before school. The dress-up theme for that Monday: Pajama Day, naturally.
Homecoming Week will run Sept. 19-23, capped by the Winger football game on Friday night.
On Monday, Sept. 19, the high school student body will gather at 3:25 p.m. to crown the homecoming king and queen.
Skits, band music, dances, games and more are planned.
Tuesday’s theme is Tropical Day for all grades. An advisory schedule will provide 30 minutes at 10:30 a.m. for float construction. A schoolwide game of Kahoot is planned.
Home sporting contests will pit the Winger girls’ soccer team against Faribault at 7 p.m. and the volleyball team against Northfield at 7:15 p.m.
Pink Out is the high school and middle schools’ dress-up theme for Wednesday. Schoolwide music trivia will be part of the second period. The Power Puff football contest will begin at 7 p.m. with the championship at about 7:50 p.m.
After that students will head to the gym to watch the boys’ volleyball preliminary matches. The volleyball championship will be Friday after the pep fest.
On Thursday, the Red Wing High School cheer squad will lead three pepfests for younger grades. The cheerleaders and band members will be at Burnside Elementary at 8 a.m., Sunnyside Elementary at 9 a.m. and Twin Bluff at 10 a.m.
Thursday is Winger Pride Day for the elementary students and Jersey Day for Twin Bluff Middls School and Red Wing High School.
On the home tennis courts, the girls will play Winona at 4:45 p.m. while the boys’ soccer team plays Rochester John Marshall at 5 p.m.
Winger Pride seriously ramps up on Friday.
Following a high school pepfest at 9:15 .m., students will build parade floats or participate in special activities. At 1 p.m. the parade units will line up, then travel through the school grounds 1:15-1:45 p.m.
A home volleyball match against Randolph will start at 2:30 p.m. The football team will take on Faribault at 7 p.m.
