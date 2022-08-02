Red Wing Activities has decided to increase home game ticket prices by $2 this school year.
“It’s not a big change, but it is a change,” board member Holly Tauer said during the regular meeting Aug.1. “It could be significant for some families, and we will not know until we know.”
New prices are $8 for adults and $6 for students.
“Red Wing High School students will still get in for free and seniors will still be able to access their courtesy pass,” interim superintendent Frank Norton said.
One reason for the increase is due to the district wanting to match other schools it competes against, according to Norton.
“We are the only district with our current pricing,” Norton said. “It’s the lowest.”
The other reason is that Red Wing is moving to Hometown Ticketing for home events, which is a credit card based, cashless system that charges a nominal $1 fee for each ticket purchased.
10 of the 12 conference schools use this platform currently and all are anticipated to move in this direction in the near future, according to Norton.
Families will still receive a complimentary pass for a registered student during that season and yearly spectator passes will remain at the same price for adults at $75 and $30 for students in grades K-7.
