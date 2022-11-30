The day after Thanksgiving, visitors and community members made their way into the streets of Red Wing for the annual Holiday Stroll.
It was a perfect day for an outdoor event in November. This year event goers experienced some exciting new activities.
The Star Wars theme featured unique activities that referenced the iconic film series. Jabba’s Throne Room and Cantina featured some character statues and themed beverages.
As attendees strolled through the Galactic Village, they could take photos with a Chewbacca made from ice. The Red Wing Trolley was also featured at the stroll for people to take photos.
This year Downtown Main Street wanted to find some new ways to make the event different and exciting while also raising money for the next year’s stroll.
After 21 years of success, the organization wants to bring new activities to the event each year and step up the event from previous years.
During the event many of the downtown businesses also offered their own activities. Hanisch Bakery welcomed people to decorate their own cookies. Synergy Insurance handed out warm cocoa and other free items.
The event is more than an outdoor festival, businesses downtown benefit greatly from the many visitors that make their way to Red Wing.
The library and the St. James Hotel held several activities for event goers.
The stroll ended with the annual light up parade and featured Red Wing Public Works as the grand marshal.
Star Wars characters and vehicles were featured in the parade and brought Star Wars fanatics to their feet.
Downtown Main Street plans the annual event months in advance. This year they started planning in August and brainstormed ideas even earlier.
Some of the changes this year were made to ensure the success of the event for years to come. Downtown Main Street came up with the “Grow the Stroll” initiative to reach a $5,000 fundraising goal for next year’s event.
Buttons were sold for entry to certain activities while also offering many free activities. The commemorative ornament is another way to fund the event for next year.
The event is a huge endeavor for the organization to plan each year, and they want to continue to bring the tradition to life in the future.
