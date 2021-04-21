25 years ago, 1996
Fifty-three eager Goodhue County Cub Scouts turned out for an annual pinewood derby. The derby participants are members of five local dens of Cub Scouts. Competing scouts must build a new car each year they race. Cars must weigh just under 5 ounces, and weights were added to cars that are too light. Each Scout was able to race his car in several heats to determine den rankings.
Stanton Sport Aviation has appointed Mark Baur as its chief instructor at Stanton Airfield. He has more than 15 years experience as a pilot, including over 1,000 hours as a flight instructor. The flight school traces its history back to 1943, when the airfield was established by Carleton College to train pilots for World War II.
50 years ago, 1971
Red Wing firemen spent most of Saturday fighting grass fires in the city and surrounding area. Firemen responded to battle a stubborn blaze on the west side of Sorin’s Bluff. Fire officials decided to back-fire the blaze to keep it from spreading. Volunteer fire units were called in to help control the blaze. Crews spent four hours fighting and watching the flames.
Attorneys for the Burnside Town Board filed an appeal in Goodhue County District Court to the Minnesota Municipal Commission’s order for the consolidation of Burnside Township and the city of Red Wing. The “Notice of Appeal” is an appeal to not only the consolidation order, but the orders denying the Town Board’s petitions for annexation to the city and incorporation of the township as a village.
There’s still a glimmer of hope Mineral Springs Sanatorium at Cannon Falls will be able to continue some in-patient tuberculosis treatment. State health department officials may be willing to license the sanatorium to continue a 20-bed in patient operation, an outpatient department and a 20-40 patient chronic alcoholic treatment center.
100 years ago, 1921
Members of the Red Wing Golf Club are looking forward with great anticipation to the big banquet, which will be staged at the St. James hotel. The event is going to be one of the biggest of its kind ever held in Red Wing say the live wires on the committee in charge. A varied program, made up of some of the best talent in the city will be presented. This will include numbers by the Elks Saxophone Sextet.
Following the business session of the American Legion, and that of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Legion, a joint social gathering took place, participated in by close to 150 of the Legionnaires and their auxiliary co-workers. Dr. Grace Gardiner Smith took charge of the program, and as a starter announced that a “city election” was to be staged. An hour was devoted to the playing of progressive 500, after which a sumptuous lunch was served by the ladies of the auxiliary.
The past month has been a busy one at the community rest room, according to Mrs. Cobb, matron. The total number of visitors for March was about 3,200; 368 registered from out of town. The Women’s Exchange recorded sales amounting to $226.75, which is a slight advance over the sales of the two preceding months. This department of the Exchange offers the brightest prospects for the permanent success of the enterprise and is being encouraged as far as possible. Several helpful additions have been made recently to the rest room equipment which add to the convenience of handling the exchange work.
