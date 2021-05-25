25 years ago, 1996
In the 10 years since the Cannon Valley Trail began operation, an estimated 600,000 individuals have travelled the 20-mile trail between Cannon Falls and Red Wing. The trail is heavily traveled by bicyclists during the warm months, and is groomed for cross-country skiing during the winter. Members of the trial’s joint power board, many volunteers, and trail users will mark the trail’s 10th anniversary this weekend, with a full day of activities designed to show appreciation to the trail’s many supporters.
Goodhue County is investigating a string of burglaries in several county communities. Authorities say several businesses in Zumbrota Township and Cannon Falls Township were burglarized over the weekend. The thieves made quite a mess along with stealing items. Unsubstantiated reports indicate that several suspects have been apprehended this week in the Twin Cities.
50 years ago, 1971
A Winona man was bitten by a muskrat in downtown Red Wing early this morning. The Winona State College student was crossing Main Street near the YMCA when a small animal ran up to him. He told police officers he thought the animal was a cat and said he kicked at it. The animal turned on him and bit him on the ankle. It then ran down the steps in front of the YMCA. Police officers cornered it there and shot it. The muskrat’s body is being sent to the Twin Cities to be examined for rabies.
The Red Wing Camera Club will present its slide program of “Pretty Red Wing” to the public this week in the Public Library Community Room. The program is the culmination of months of hard work by members of the club. The pictures to be shown were taken and donated by members as well as non-members from the Red Wing area.
An omnibus state parks bill which includes a 1,115-acre addition to Frontenac State Park has passed the Minnesota House and Senate and gone to the conference committee. Spokesmen for the Department of Natural Resources say that the Frontenac Addition is compatible with plans for rerouting Highway 61. It would also be instrumental in protecting natural springs in the area.
100 years ago, 1921
A carload of equipment for the factory of the Sponge Tire and Rubber company has arrived in Red Wing and will shortly be installed at the factory in the western part of the city. It consists of a vulcanizer and ram, together with other equipment and this is one more step toward the completion of the factory which it is hoped to have in operation about the middle of the summer or a little later.
The Webber Music Company is the name of Red Wing’s new musical shop. which will be opened in about a week by Randall Webber, former resident of this city, in the James H. Doyle Plumbing shop building 415 Third St. Quarters will be maintained here until an entire building can be secured. Mr. Webber is an all-around musician, who understands music and musical instruments from A to Z. The return of Webber to Red Wing will be welcomed by a host of music lovers and friends.
At the annual meeting of the Red Wing Manufacturers articles of association were adopted for the renewal of the life of the organization. The meeting was held in the parlors of the St. James Hotel, the annual dinner, splendidly served, being the opening part of the program. Hearty endorsement and moral support was vouched for the Machine Gun company of the National Guard for Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.